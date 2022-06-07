The Comforts of Scrap Quilting (And National Hug Your Cat Day)

When we have our editorial planning sessions, we often look up special dates or events, like “national hot dog day” (July 20) or “national laundry day” (April 15). Even if something doesn’t tie in exactly to quilting, who knows where it can lead? Vivika’s recent article about washing quilts was a surprise to me!

“Hey, Vanessa,” my co-workers said. “June 4 is National Hug Your Cat Day. Why don’t you write something?”

This is my cat, Miette, who makes every single one of my days ‘Hug Your Cat’ Day!

My cat Miette often shows up in the articles I write, and has been dubbed ‘the Miracle Cat’ by my friends. At age 22, she’s the oldest cat I’ve ever known, and is always greeted with much amazement at the vet’s office. (On her last visit, the vet did the math and informed me that Miette was a few months older than his assistant.)

Pre-testing the nap-able quality of the scraps, Miette has found these acceptable.

Professional quilt tester, stray thread enthusiast, and scrap bin napper, Miette has been slowing down a lot, which has been weighing on me. But lots of things leave me feeling heavy these days, from the daily inconveniences like inflation to national nightmares that leave me feeling helpless. Knowing I’m lucky and blessed compared to many is not reassuring.

I frankly didn’t feel up to writing a blog this week, and kept putting it off. I just couldn’t quite bring myself to write an upbeat blog post about quilting.

I just want to pull the quilt over my head and stay in bed sometimes, too.

Instead, I spent time spring-cleaning my office/sewing studio, vacuuming up stray threads and putting away notions. Somewhere between re-arranging my scrap bins (all those lovely clay greens and browns and creams) and picking up scattered magazines (I’d flagged Virginia Braid, years ago), inspiration struck. I cleared off the cutting mat, plugged in the iron, and flipped on the sewing machine. Out came a fresh rotary blade, and in went a new sewing machine needle.

I’ve long adored the Virginia Braid design, and wanted to create a version in softer, more traditional fabrics.

Time for a scrap quilt.

I’ve never met a pattern I didn’t alter. I wanted something traditional, but still playful. So instead of the solid fabric for the lavender center-squares in Virginia Braid, I decided to drop in a little pieced block, and spent some time flipping through my patterns until I saw Martha, Martha in the July/August 2017 issue of Love of Quilting.

Pinwheels. Why do I never work with Pinwheels? Look at how playful they are in Martha, Martha!

Of course, those Pinwheels weren’t the same size as the center squares in the Log Cabin blocks, so I had some math to do. For some of the Pinwheels, I ended up adapting our Quick-Pieced Hourglass Technique, pairing a background square with a Triangle Square (or HST) in step 6. For the strips and scraps that were too small for that technique, I ended up creating templates.

Switching between a piecing technique and templates is an interesting mental exercise. The seam ripper came into play a few times.

Once I had my Pinwheels (3-1/2” unfinished), I had to reconfigure my Log patch sizes, because once you change one thing…

In retrospect, I really could have just made life easier by making a 4” finished Pinwheel, but puzzling it out was actually kind of fun. And going smaller enabled me to use up scraps! Lots of tiny scraps!

Digging into the leftover scraps and pressing them crisp felt so good!

There’s something about the scent of a hot iron against old fabric. Starching and pressing all those old scraps, and some yardage that had been folded up in my stash for so many years—it felt like a release of some kind.

One of the joys of scrap quilting, I’ve found, is the way memories of previous quilts surface. A lot of these creams were leftover from my first log cabin quilt, which I gave to my sister.

Log Cabin quilts are such honest designs. There’s not a lot of fudging you can do. Accurate cutting and an exact quarter inch seam make all the difference in the world. Some of the fabrics in this quilt were also very directional, and any wonky cutting would be super noticeable.

All this forced me to slow down and really focus—which is exactly what I needed.

I’m excited to see where this is going!

Miette curled up on my sewing chair, so I scooted that over and brought in a stool to sit on. Any time I stood up, Miette would melt a little over onto the stool as well.

Miette oozed onto my chair whenever I stood up to cut or press.

When I put the first quilt blocks on my design wall, I literally gasped and laughed. The little pinwheels are so perfect; they look like they’re holding hands to twirl in a dance.

Placed catty-corner to each other, the pinwheels will twirl together in the final quilt!

I picked Miette up, hugging her to me and smooching her furry head. “Do you like it? Will you want to nap on it?”

She purred, which I take as a yes.

Building each block individually might not be efficient, but it is rewarding!

If you’re in need of comfort and have a cat, hug your cat. If you have children or grandchildren, hug them close. And if you have the chance, start a scrap quilt.