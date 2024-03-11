The First Rotary Cutter: OLFA® Makes Quilting History

Every quilter knows what a rotary cutter is — and thank goodness for that! This handy little invention has made cutting a breeze for makers across the globe since 1979. But do you know anything about how the first rotary cutter came to be? Well, it’s a pretty interesting story. And you’re in luck, because we’re sharing it with you today as a part of our National Craft Month celebrations! What better way to honor our craft than by learning more about its history?

Where It All Began

So the story of the rotary cutter actually begins in 1956 when Yoshio Okada invented the world’s first Snap-Off Blade Cutter. These days, they’re more commonly referred to as an OLFA®Utility Knife, and they continue to be widely used across the globe. Want to know a fun fact about the OLFA® Utility Knife? The idea was inspired by a chocolate bar! So, the same way you can snap off a segment of the tasty treat, you can snap off an old blade to reveal a new, sharp one that’s ready to go. It’s no surprise that Okada received numerous awards for inventing this ingenious device!

The world’s first Snap-Off Blade Cutter. Photo courtesy of OLFA®.

The World’s First Rotary Cutter

After the success of the Snap-Off Blade Cutter, Yoshio Okada invented another incredible tool that nearly every quilter owns today: the rotary cutter. While it was originally intended for garment making when it was first introduced in 1979, quilters found a way to make it their own in no time at all. And who can blame them? This device makes precision simple when cutting both straight lines and curves in fabric!

The world’s first rotary cutter. Photo courtesy of OLFA®.

The Importance of Shape & Color

OLFA® tools are perhaps most recognizable by their bright, yellow color which was chosen by Yoshio Okada in 1967. Okada believed yellow represented safety and familiarity — which makes sense as OLFA® rotary cutters are one of the safest and most popular quilting tools out there! If you want another interesting fact about OLFA®, just take a look at the unique shape of their logo. According to the company’s website, “the OLFA® parallelogram logo is taken from the shape of a snap-off blade.”

The official OLFA® logo.

OLFA® Today

It’s impressive to see how far cutting technology has come since the days of the first rotary cutter. Take for example the OLFA® Chenille/Textile cutter! These days, OLFA® products are used for a wide range of purposes ranging from quilting to construction and everything in between! Do you use any OLFA® tools in your quilting or in other areas of life? We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts and experiences with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.