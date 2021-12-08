The Joy of Making for Others! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 66

It’s just the ladies in this episode of Quilt &Tell. Tracy, Lori and Ginger chat about how much fun it is to make stuff for friends and family. In Fine Finishes, Tracy, Lori and Ginger talk about receiving and giving criticism. Both can be a challenge so don’t miss the loving nuggets of advice that they share with each other.
Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger
Quick + Easy Quilts December/January 2022:
Piece on Earth Holiday Countdown
Love of Quilting November/December 2021 Print Edition
Love of Quilting November/December 2021 Digital Edition
