The Last Word | In Honor of Native American Heritage Month

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

In honor of Native American Heritage Month, our team would like to share this beautiful piece, ‘The Last Word,’ written by Shoni Maulding for Quilting Arts Fall 2022 issue.

Recently, I was at a campground near Seeley Lake, Montana, while my husband Ron kayaked. He’s a water person. I’m not. I had an issue of Quilting Arts in hand. While at a local store I was asked, “Are you a quilter?” My reply was, “I am a wannabe,” but then I changed it to, “I’ve made a few and talk about it more than make them.”

It’s complicated.

Around 1969, I made my first quilt before heading to college — half-square triangles and 6″ blocks with fabrics from our farm feed sacks and clothes. My limited knowledge resulted in loose-weave fabric fraying over the years. (Recently, I sewed new fabric over those frayed blocks in boro fashion — or what Ron calls Depression Patchwork).

Fast forward to the 1980s and ’90s when I discovered Seminole piecing and made quilts as gifts. In 2009, I sewed fabric to get rid of my small stash but then discovered to ‘get rid of fabric’ I had to buy new fabric to complete the project. Subsequent quilts followed off and on over the years.

When I discovered art quilts, they fit my lifestyle and creativity. I have been dyeing horsehair since 1992. That and Quilting Arts articles gave me the courage to try indigo dyeing. This was followed by jam jar dyeing. I love the surprises these dyeing techniques produce.

Quilts with Purpose

In 2019, I thought about the direction I wanted my quilt making to go. ‘Quilts with purpose’ popped into my head. I don’t want to just crank out quilts. I desire a thought process led by creativity, including how to live my daily life, all of this with purpose.

That year, I made a quilt for the Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP) work group for the Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes (CSKT) on the Flathead Indian Reservation north of Missoula, Montana. Initially created as a fundraiser for the group, it now hangs in the CSKT Tribal Council Chambers and is used as a backdrop for events.

Creating this quilt was an emotional experience and not what I expected. My Northern Shoshone Indian mother’s death from Alzheimer’s occurred as I started working on it; this, of course, influenced these emotions, too. Even as I write this, tears well up in my eyes for the individuals and this group of missing and murdered people. Most I do not know. But I have heard their stories or know people who know them.

Shoni Maulding

I thought of Jermaine Charlo from this Rez, who disappeared in 2018 the night of my birthday. I feel forever connected to her because of the date.

Or my friend Tina who lived in the Deer Lodge Valley of Montana. Tina was murdered by her husband. She was Jewish and Gypsy. When I mentioned Tina’s Gypsy heritage at the first MMIP work group meeting, the group members nodded their heads, acknowledging that Tina was Indigenous.

And then there was the 8-year-old Blackfeet Indian girl who never came home from school. Her parents phoned law enforcement and were told she must be with friends. Seven days later she was found murdered.

Hitched Horsehair

Working with MMIP falls completely into my desire to make quilts with purpose.

For my home-based business I hitch horsehair, a knotting technique of taking horsetail hair and primarily making belts. Hitched horsehair, along with this sporadic quilt making over the years, gave me the confidence to ask the MMIP group if I could create that quilt. I have since created the banner shown here that is used during parades, fundraising events, and community outreach. This banner also hangs in the Tribal Council Chambers.

“Missing and Murdered Indigenous People Banner” • 96″ × 27″

I have ten lifetimes of ideas, which include fabric, buffalo hair, Pima cotton, hand embroidery, beads, sparkly things, and more … oh my!

Am I a quilter? My answer now is an emphatic YES.

Get Involved this Native American Heritage Month

The issue of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People is a complex one. If you’re interested in getting involved during Native American Heritage Month (or any time), there are a myriad of resources that can be found through online research.

Shoni Maulding grew up in Commercial beekeeping and is avid about managing for pollinators. In 2012 she received a lifetime Achievement award for hitched horsehair from the Academy of Western artists. Her current passions are creating multi-medium buffalo art and hunting for vintage Army blankets to honor her American Indian uncles who were veterans. Visit hitchedhorsehair.com to learn more.

Haven’t you been quilting long enough to start thinking about your own creative legacy? Submit your complete essay (up to 800 words) along with a low-resolution image to [email protected] with “the last word” in the subject line.