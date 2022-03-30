The Podcast in Which Lori Fangirls | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 73

Gigi Levsen, the editor of McCall’s Quilting magazine, joins Lori, Ginger, and Tracy to chat about what it was like to work for Quilter’s Newsletter magazine, how she started quilting, and Lori shares stories of their days working together. In the final segment, Tracy reads letters from listeners. Stay tuned!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.

Heart Attack Symptoms

https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/heart_attack.htm

Heart Attack Infographic

Different symptoms for men vs. women

Lori’s Guild Raffle Quilt

Quilt pattern from Quilter’s Favorites by C&T Publishing.

If you want to purchase raffle tickets, contact:

Sew Unique’s Irish Chain on Facebook or her website: https://sewunique.site

Earleen McNare

605-638-0966

[email protected]

Open Studios | Gigi Levsen

Gigi Levsen is the editor of McCall’s Quilting magazine. She has been sewing since she was a child and quilting for 15 years.

Gigi’s quilt Snail Spiral

Lori’s Quilts

Bears in the Roses – published in QN June/July 2014 – it’s 36” x 36”

If at First – published in QN October/November 2013 – it’s 33” x 33”

Gigi’s art (top) with numbers and shades Light, Medium, Dark (bottom))

Letters from Readers

The Cost of making quilts

