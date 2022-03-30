The Podcast in Which Lori Fangirls | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 73
Gigi Levsen, the editor of McCall’s Quilting magazine, joins Lori, Ginger, and Tracy to chat about what it was like to work for Quilter’s Newsletter magazine, how she started quilting, and Lori shares stories of their days working together. In the final segment, Tracy reads letters from listeners. Stay tuned!
Opening Segment
Tracy, Lori, and Ginger catch up.
Heart Attack Symptoms
https://www.cdc.gov/heartdisease/heart_attack.htm
Heart Attack Infographic
Different symptoms for men vs. women
Lori’s Guild Raffle Quilt
Quilt pattern from Quilter’s Favorites by C&T Publishing.
If you want to purchase raffle tickets, contact:
Sew Unique’s Irish Chain on Facebook or her website: https://sewunique.site
Earleen McNare
605-638-0966
Open Studios | Gigi Levsen
Gigi Levsen is the editor of McCall’s Quilting magazine. She has been sewing since she was a child and quilting for 15 years.
Gigi’s quilt Snail Spiral
Lori’s Quilts
Letters from Readers
The Cost of making quilts
