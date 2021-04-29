The Quilter Who Broke the Podcast | Quilt & Tell Podcast

The Tattooed Quilter, Christopher Thompson, broke the podcast. That’s right, he was talking and then it just stopped recording. But it’s all good! We managed to pull together a funny and sometimes touching episode for you. Listen in!

This Episode is sponsored by Gammill.

Opening Segment

The hosts catch up.

If you want more Quilt & Tell episodes, email [email protected]

Ginger’s Embroidery Project

Open Studios | Christopher Thompson

Christopher Thompson, known as The Tattooed Quilter is the Director of Product Marketing for Riley Blake Designs. Though raised in a traditional quilting family, he discovered the modern quilting movement a few years ago and has been a part of the community ever since. His bold and graphic quilt designs can be seen in various publications, including magazines such as QuiltCon, Modern Patchwork, and several others. He and his partner, Jack, live in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Christopher’s website: www.thetattooedquilter.com

Instagram: www.instagram.com/the_tattooed_quilter/

Fine Finishes | Letters from Readers

Here is the quilt image from Jaci Ofenloch of Las Vegas, NV.

