The Savvy Scrapper: 5 Tips for Making Your Dollars Stretch in the Studio

The times, just like the seasons, are always changing. As autumn approaches and the weather is reminding us that cooler days are ahead, the editors at Quilting Daily are getting the itch to start new quilts, check out the latest tools, and – of course – shop for fabric! But just like you, we’re also feeling the pinch of inflation and are looking for creative ways to stretch our crafting dollars. We are committed to stitching each and every day and hope you are, too. That’s why we’re launching a new series of articles to highlight ways we can all carry on our craft without breaking the bank.

Check out the Savvy Scrapper – a compilation of fun tips, fresh ideas, and ingenious hacks to keep everyone quilting and crafting on a budget.

“I recycled an over-the-door-style coat hanger to keep my to-go projects organized and ready to grab. One tote contains ongoing handwork projects, another is my guild meeting tote, and the third contains a small knitting project. They’re always at the ready—and I think they look nice, too.”

—Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor

Studio storage of scissors has always been a challenge for me. I like to keep all ‘like’ tools together and in easy reach. Recently, I repurposed an old utensil caddy to hold all of my cutting implements. It fits all of them neatly, and even holds my snips.

—Vivika DeNegre, Quilting Director of Content

This tip is to avoid fabric waste when using the stitch-and-flip method. You don’t have to get rid of the triangles that are cut off the corner! Simply sew another line ½” away from the center diagonal line; you’ll create an extra triangle-square unit. The more stitch-and-flip corners you sew, the more extra units you’ll have! Use them to make a pieced border, a fun pieced backing, a coordinating pillow, or even a whole other quilt! You don’t have to have a plan, you can revel in the fabric saving and creative possibilities!

—Gigi Levsen, Editor McCalls Quilting

I’m a great-grandma, and I’m making baby quilts for each of my seven grandchildren’s future children. I know I won’t be there for them as they grow older, so I want them to have something of me. The quilts I make feature appliqué blocks. At the discount store, I picked up some children’s coloring books and placemats—all $1 each—to make appliqué templates.

Carol Miller

Borden, IN

Not only do these placemats from the local bargain store make great sewing machine mats, but they are also good as mini design walls!

Judi Stevens

Woolwich, ME

We want to know…what are your Savvy Scrapper tips, ideas, and hacks?