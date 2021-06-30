The Stories We Tell | Quilt & Tell Podcast

Debby Brown joins the show to encourage us to relax with our quilting. She feels that quilting should feel like a warm hug and we love it! In our Fine Finishes segment, Proptologist Jay Duckworth joins the crew—and makes them cry! He created commemorative medals for our sewing machines so future generations know that they fought covid-19. Stay tuned!

Apple Podcasts | Megalink | Google Podcasts | Stitcher | Spotify

Subscribe to the Quilt & Tell Podcast. Not sure how? Get step-by-step instructions on how to listen to the Quilt & Tell Podcast here (make sure to scroll all the way to the bottom)!

Opening Segment

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up

Ginger’s Block Project. Follow Ginger on Instagram to see her progress: https://www.instagram.com/gstquiltsandsews/

Open Studios | Debby Brown

Starting by knitting, crocheting, and sewing her own clothes as a tween/teen, Debby transitioned into quilting while expecting her first child. Thirty plus years and thousands of quilts later, she is an award-winning quilter who has published quilts, patterns, books, and articles/columns in major quilting magazines.

Debby loves working with new free-motion quilters because she knows that they can succeed with just enough encouragement. Debby is obsessed with the precision of ruler quilting on domestic, sit-down, and longarm machines and spices up those lines with whimsical free-motion quilting that appeals to quilters of all skill levels.

Debby Brown’s website: https://www.debbybrownquilts.com/

Follow Debby Brown on Facebook

Follow Debby Brown on Instagram

Follow Debby Brown on Pinterest

This is the Instagram post Tracy spotted.

We surprised Debby—she is on the cover of the next Quiltmaker magazine! This issue will be on sale July 13th.

Fine Finishes | Jay Duckworth

Jay Duckworth is the props master behind the props in Hamilton. He is a professor at Pace University and works at The Public Theater in NYC. When covid-19 hit in 2020, he witnessed firsthand the rush all sewists and quilters made to create masks and PPE as the pandemic took hold. He created medallions to commemorate the work we did to help fight the pandemic. “This Sewing Machine Fought Covid-19” will stay with your machine so future generations know what we did.

Buy your medal from Jay’s Etsy shop here.

Jay’s Website: www.proptologist.com

Follow Jay on TikTok: @proptologist

FOLLOW THE HOSTS

Follow Tracy on Instagram @SewSupportive

Follow Ginger on Instagram @gstquiltsandsews

TALK TO US!

Find us on Instagram @_quilting_daily

Find us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/QuiltingDaily/

Email us: [email protected]