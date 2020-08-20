Then and Now: 2000

In this article from the Love of Quilting January/February 2020 issue, quilt historian Barbara Brackman looks back at the quilt trends and innovations of the 2000s and how they affect today’s quilting.

Twenty years ago quilters jumped into the twenty-first century looking over our shoulders at tradition. Appliqué was fashionable again thanks to clever designers updating antique quilts with a new/old style.

Muted color and simplified shapes were “folky” or “primitive” and that was a compliment. Pattern designers I knew in Kansas City (the trend’s epicenter) bleached and tea dyed fabrics to get the toned-down shades they were looking for. We used to say that brown was a Christmas color. Fabric companies took note, hiring us all to design prints and plaids in sage and olive, burnt reds, October oranges and tons of tans.

New Century Garden by Sally LeBoeuf, 2002. 65″ x 65″. New ideas in the year 2000: simple appliqué, smaller quilts, a sampler of machine appliqué techniques. Pattern published in Quiltmaker’s Guide to Fine Machine Appliqué (2002) from the Sunflower Pattern Cooperative.

Another novelty: Pre-cuts, particularly fat quarters. We take for granted 18″ x 21″ cuts, but the rectangle idea (more useful than a 9″ x 42″ strip) inspired designers to think in fat quarters, writing scrappy shopping lists like, “Buy eight assorted fat quarters” rather than “Two yards of background.” That background fabric was subtle prints or plaids. White? Talk to your grandmother!

Buttonwood Basket by Karla Menaugh, 2001. 32″ x 44½”. Karla designed the background to use five fat quarters, which were a novelty at this time. Pattern published in Fat-Quarter Fancywork (2002) from the Sunflower Pattern Cooperative.

Twenty years later white is back big-time. Saturated color is the key to current trends. Muted, sepia shades are retro, just waiting for the design pendulum to swing back in their direction.

Spring Pots by Kathy Doughty, 2018. 77″ × 86″. No more brown! Kathy’s saturated colors are her contemporary signature style. Pattern published in Kathy Doughty’s Organic Appliqué (C&T Publishing, 2019).

