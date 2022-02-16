This Podcast is on Fire! | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 70

The Quilter on Fire, Brandy Maslowski joins Lori, Ginger, and Tracy to chat about fangirling on quilters, chocolate, and what it is like to be a quilter and a firefighter. In the final segment, it is time to tackle an extremely controversial subject (AGAIN!). The hosts discuss the recent discussion in the quiltiverse—quilted clothing. Stay tuned!

Welcome | Tracy, Lori, and Ginger

Tracy, Lori and Ginger catch up.

Open Studios | Brandy Maslowski

Quilter On Fire is Brandy Maslowski’s passion project. What started as a way to unwind after a spirit crushing career as a municipal firefighter quickly became an integral part of her life.

Moving from the prairies of Canada to the Okanagan in her 40s, Brandy now lives a life of quilting and outdoor adventure. Beyond her passion for quilting she loves good humans, hiking, travel, and tea. For 30 years Brandy has turned to quilting and fibre art as a way to destress and melt away her troubles. Her goal is to empower quilters to embrace their artistic side and find their inner creative zone.

“The Big Fib”

Follow Brandy

Brandy's Book

Fine Finishes | The Quilted Coat Controversy

Do you have an opinion about using cutter quilts or made items from quilts? Email us: [email protected]

