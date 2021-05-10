Bring your favorite images to life with award winning fiber artist Lea McComas, in this 8-lesson extensive online workshop. World class fiber artist, Lea McComas will share her tricks and tips for using shapes and lines to create features, such as eyes and mouths, that are true to life, all out of thread! Follow Lea’s step-by-step instructions and you, too, can create thread painted portraits!

Learn how to create amazing thread painted portraits like this quilt Wrapped in Tradition by Lea McComas.

This thread painted portraits online workshop is perfect for adventurous beginning quilters and stitchers or experienced quilters looking for a new technique. If you are interested in pictorial looking to make a cherished gift, this course is perfect for you. If you are a portrait artist interested in a new medium or a fused fabric portrait quilter, this class will take your portraits to a whole new level.

Power is Knowledge quilt by Lea McComas

Lea starts the workshop going over the basic photo-editing processes, so you’ll want to make sure you have your favorite photo editing software ready to use. Next Lea will go over printing photos to fabric and all the tools and machine settings for free-motion stitching. Once all the basics are over the real fun begins, Lea shares her filling and shaping with thread techniques along with blending and shading with multiple colors of thread. You don’t want to miss Lea’s tips and tricks for stitching specific features such as mouth, nose, and eyes along with showing how to use solid and variegated threads and filler stitching for backgrounds. Lea ends the class with her techniques for finishing and embellishing.

Biker Boys & Sweet Son from and Old Fiddle quilts by Lea McComas

In the video below, Lea shares her story about how she discovered thread painting and gives a great description of everything you will get out of this workshop!

Register here! Thread Painted Portraits with Lea McComas workshop runs from 6/4/2021 to 7/2/2021. Registration ends on 6/18/2021. Save $30 with code: THREAD30 – expires 6/4.