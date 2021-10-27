Three! It’s a Magic and Mysterious Number | Quilt & Tell Podcast Episode 63

Lori, Tracy and Ginger do a little catch-up at the top of the show and then Ginger interviews the most fabulous trio of quilters. Ebony Love, Gyleen Fitzgerald, and Latifah Saafir share their experience working together on their first mystery quilt-along, Parallel Universe. Since their first collaboration was such a success, they share information about their second mystery quilt-along, Elemental starting in 2022. This is an interview you don’t want to miss! In Fine Finishes, Lori answers the quilter’s question, can you use a bed sheet for your quilt back? The answer may surprise you. Tracy ends the show sharing some of the kindest listener letter’s yet.

