Nothing says Christmas quite like a festive quilt! Whether you’re making your own holiday quilt or buying one, these Christmas quilt patterns will bring a little extra cheer to the season. From traditional patchworks to modern designs, there’s something everyone will love in these Christmas quilt patterns of the aughts!

So grab your needles and thread and get ready to create an unforgettable Christmas with our beautiful Christmas quilt patterns.

Holly Hot Pads by Patrick Lose

Get ready to be dazzled! With the Holly Hot Pads appliqué Christmas quilt pattern, your holiday decorations are sure to sparkle and shine. Using reds and greens, this festive design will bring warmth and joy to any home. From the intricate details in each of the holly leaves to the bright berries that adorn them, this quilt celebrates the season with style.

Create a cherished family heirloom that you can proudly display year after year. With its timeless design, your Holly Hot Pads will be a treasured tradition for years to come! So go ahead and get stitching today – your holiday home awaits!

Christmas Reel by Lisa Bongean

This quilt design will have you ready to celebrate the holidays in style. With its classic Oak Leaf and Reel pattern, this cheerful quilt is made with festive fabrics that are sure to bring a smile to your face. Inspired by quilting traditions, the Christmas Reel quilt pattern is made with intricate detail and fun, festive colors.

Whether you’re having a cozy night on the couch or an evening of holiday cheer, this quilt will make a perfect addition to your decor. So, get ready to celebrate and make this holiday quilt part of your home! It’s sure to brighten up any room.

Winter Stars by Dereck Lockwood

Shine bright like a diamond this holiday season with the Winter Stars Quilt Pattern! The intricate design and color combinations capture the beauty of a winter night sky, making it an ideal seasonal decoration. Plus, it will make you feel like you’ve stepped into a magical wonderland whether you’re snuggled up in front of the fireplace or gathered around the Christmas tree.

The Winter Stars quilt is all the light and whimsy of a white Christmas without the frostbite. Deck the halls and your bed with this twinkling quilt featuring star-inspired motifs and festive fabrics. Get ready to show off your star power – it’s time to make this Winter Stars quilt pattern!

Other Christmas Quilt Patterns We Love

Whether you’re making a present for someone special or decking out your own living room, these Christmas quilt patterns will bring a smile to everyone’s faces. From traditional Christmas block designs like Holiday Whirl to modern motifs like My Christmas Album, we’ve got something for every taste.