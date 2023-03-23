Scrap Quilt Ideas & Tips to Increase Your Efficiency

If you’re a quilter, chances are you have a stash of fabric scraps that you just can’t bear to part with. And these scrap quilt ideas are a fantastic way to use up those scraps and create beautiful, unique quilts. Not only does scrap quilting help reduce waste, it also allows you to express your creativity in new ways.

However, scrap quilting can also be a bit overwhelming, especially if you’re not sure where to start. That’s why we’ve compiled some great scrap quilt ideas, tips, and tricks to help you out. So, whether you’re a seasoned scrap quilter or just starting out, take advantage of these tips. You’ll be creating stunning, one-of-a-kind scrap quilts in no time.

We know nothing gets a quilter’s blood moving like scrap quilt projects! And these helpful scrap quilt ideas and tips will likely save you some time when you go to work on your next project. So be sure to take advantage of these tips from fellow quilters! You can also check out Quilting Daily TV for more scrap quilting inspiration!

Scrap Quilt Ideas, Tips, & Tricks

1 Save those Selvages: The selvages that you remove from your fabrics can double for twill tape to stabilize inside seams of knit garments. 2 Scrappy Idea: Use scraps from projects to make 6″ blocks that you can join into a pillow to fill with potpourri, lavender, or cinnamon sticks for quick sachets. They make great gifts or gift enclosures. 3 Use All Of Your Fabric: Use selvage strips or other skinny, leftover fabric strips in the garden to tie up tomato plants, branches of fruit trees, or hang up shrubs to deter deer. The fabric is gentle on the plants and biodegradable. 4 Old or Ugly Fabric Solution: Use older or ugly fabric to create a pillowcase – should be about 15 inches by 15 inches or 15 by 18 when finished. Hang the pillowcase near your sewing machine and fill it with scraps of threads, fabric, and batting. When it appears full, sew the end very securely. Be sure that the scraps are distributed well. Sew an X thru the pillow (corner to corner to hold some of the stuffing in place. Deliver the pillow to your local animal shelter or vet to use in cat cages. 5 Scrap Quilts: I like to cut my leftover fabrics into usable pieces for scrap quilts. I make a color copy of a quilt I plan to make, write on a sticky note the sizes of the pieces I need to cut and slip the pattern into a plastic sleeve. The pattern is next to my cutting table, and a plastic storage container labeled with the name of the quilt is ready for the pieces. 6 Using Scraps: I save scraps and extra strips in a storage bin. Then, when I have time, I make crazy quilt blocks. I start with a foundation square of muslin, and sew scraps to it, starting in the center. By using strips and pieces from other projects, I save time while creating a quick and easy quilt.

Matchstick Stars Quilt Pattern Download $ 7.99

8 Needle Book: I make needle books using tiny scraps of fabric on graph paper foundations. Stitch on the lines using small stitches with lightweight thread in a neutral color. Remove the paper, layer the tops with a backing square and batting, and stitch around the edge. Trim the outer edge with pinking shears. Make a back using 2 squares of fabric and 1 square of batting. Stitch and trim in the same way. Attach the pieces with embroidery floss or perle cotton and a cute button. 9 Quilted Postcard: I like to use leftover scraps for mini quilt postcards. Zigzag stitching around the edges in variegated thread looks pretty and holds the layers together. My friends love them! 10 Handy Fabric Kits: I like to keep my fabric and kits in paper bags rather than the plastic ones that stores use. You can buy these inexpensive bags at hobby stores. I type a label to attach to the bag including the name of the kit, contents of the bag, and anything I need to purchase to complete the project. They line up neatly on the shelf in my fabric closet. 11 Scrap Storage Jar: I use a plastic pretzel container for storing small scraps. It's easy to find what you need for a paper piecing or scrap quilt project because you can see through the container.

We like to tap into our scrappy experts when we can, in addition to our readers. Bonnie Hunter, scrap goddess, teaches workshops and lectures to quilt guilds all over the world and has been kind enough to share her knowledge with us! She’s brilliant at working with recycled and scrap fabrics and quilt block techniques. Take a look at this online workshop preview for her Wanderlust Quilt workshop!

All in all, scrap quilting is a wonderful way to use up your fabric scraps and create beautiful and unique quilts. With these scrap quilt ideas, tips, and tricks, you can make the process of scrap quilting more efficient and enjoyable. So, the next time you’re feeling overwhelmed by your scrap stash, remember that you have a world of possibilities at your fingertips.

I hope you enjoyed these scrap quilt ideas and scrappy tips! Do you have any ideas you’d like to share with your fellow quilters? Tell us about them in the comments below.

Happy Quilting!