How to Resize a Quilt Pattern: Our Top Tips & Tricks

Somewhere out there, a quilter is hesitating on a throw-size quilt pattern — although, they love the design, they don’t love the size. They’re in the market for bigger quilts… queen- or king-size quilts. After all, why should they spend time on a quilt if the pattern doesn’t fit their needs? But if they read this article about how to resize a quilt pattern, they might just change their mind!

Size charts don’t often accompany quilt patterns, but luckily for us, there are a variety of ways to change the size of your quilts. A standard rule, however, is to always consider the number of quilt blocks you are making. If increasing the size of your quilt, make a cutting chart for additional pieces and purchase additional yardage for patchwork, sashing, borders, and binding as necessary.

Because every quilt is different, you’ll want to use your best judgment when applying these tips on how to resize a quilt pattern. Remember: measure twice, cut once! For specific information on standard mattress sizes, quilt and batting sizes, and a quick equation for calculating quilt sizes for particular bed types, check out our Standard Quilt Sizes blog. There’s a handy downloadable PDF for future reference, too!

For those of us who have to go it alone, here are some suggestions on how you can take your full-size quilt pattern and get the king-size quilt you’re looking for:

✓ Increase the Number of Quilt Blocks: Think about taking a throw-size quilt to a queen-size quilt. First, note the finished quilt size specified on the quilt pattern (12″ blocks @ 4 blocks across by 6 blocks long). Next, increase the number of blocks to accommodate a larger quilt (6 blocks across by 7 long). Some quilts may require up to 10 additional blocks. ✓ Create Larger Borders: Adding larger borders will reduce the number of blocks needed to increase the size of a quilt. Be cautious though, as the borders may overwhelm the quilt top and could detract from the overall look of the quilt. ✓ Add Sashing and Borders: When working with quilt patterns that use quilt blocks only, increase the size of the quilt top by adding sashing between blocks and a border to the quilt. A word to the wise: this will change the overall design of the quilt, so a design wall makes this process so much easier. You can make your own with this easy-to-follow tutorial! ✓ Increase the Size of the Patchwork Blocks: This will require that you recalculate the pattern and yardage needed for the pattern.

Again, it’s important to remember that these are not hard and fast rules, but rather guidelines to resizing your quilts to your preferences.

Happy Quilting!