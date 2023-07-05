We all know it can be a balancing act finding time to quilt in between work and family time. There are so many quilts to be made, and it often seems like there’s so little time to make them all! This is just one of many reasons why sending your quilt to a long arm quilter can be so helpful. If you find yourself wondering how to collaborate with a longarm quilter, expert Teresa Silva is here to share her wisdom on the subject. From exploring different quilting styles to preparing your quilt top, this article covers essential considerations.

Teresa Silva Shares Her Top Tips

How often do you finish a quilt and wonder, “How should I quilt this?” Your first option would be to quilt it for yourself on your domestic machine, but that is only sometimes the easiest or best choice when working with a larger quilt.

You might want more intricate designs than you could do on your domestic machine, and that’s a lot more manageable on a longarm machine. The next option is to hire a longarm quilter to finish your quilt. So, without further ado, here are 10 tips for collaborating with a longarm quilter!

I had so much fun custom quilting this one using the shapes as my guides and accenting them with ruler work. I finished it off with feathers on the outer border. This gorgeous quilt was English Paper Pieced by Nora Bauser. Pattern is La Passacaglia by Willyne Hammerstein.

Teresa Silva’s Top 10 Tips on Collaborating with a Longarm Quilter