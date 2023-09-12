A Mini Mitten Coaster Tutorial: Tips for Making Quilted Holiday Gifts

There’s no denying it, I love making quilted gifts. This delight has been fostered by my family of makers who appreciate the time and love that goes into creating handmade gifts. I can’t get enough of the elation I feel when I find the perfect project (that I also have time to make) for someone on my list. And this mini mitten coaster tutorial is oh sew cute — I’m obsessed!

Tips for Making the Mini Mitten Coaster

I was filled with this pure excitement the first time I perused the pages of Modern Patchwork Gifts 2016 holiday issue and spotted the Mini Mitten Coaster Set by Lori J. Miller. This project will make the perfect gift for my mom who is enamored with darling holiday mittens. While watching festive movies and drinking hot cocoa, my friend Jillian and I started several sets of these coasters. Here are a few tips we learned along the way: