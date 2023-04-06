Tips for Sewing Curves: 3 Methods for Quilters

Curved piecing is notoriously intimidating, but there are plenty of tricks to make curves achievable… Maybe even fun! There are three common approaches to curved piecing. Have you tried them all? In this article, we’ll explore our top tips for sewing curves and share some helpful tricks that will make the process less intimidating. Whether you’re looking to create stunning curved designs or just wanting to expand your quilting skills, this article will provide you with valuable insights to help you achieve success with sewing curves!

Tackling Curves in the Favorite Things Sampler

Our friends Hannah and Megan are learning to quilt using Kari Matthews’ pattern Favorite Things, serialized in Quick + Easy Quilts. And this sampler quilt uses ALL the skills, including curved piecing!

Favorite Things by Kari Matthews

They’ve tackled fabric selection, straight piecing, and even appliqué, and now, they’re going to play with curves! That quilt features two curved quilt blocks, a Drunkard’s Path and a pieced Fan block.

Drunkard’s Path (left) and Fan (right) use curved piecing.

We’ll see how they do in the July/August 2023 issue of Quick + Easy Quilts, and maybe find out what method they used. If you’re sewing along with them, or are working on another curved piecing design, there are a few tips to that will help your accuracy, regardless of your preferred technique.

Curved Piecing 101: Basic Tips

1 Where’s Your Smile? Some quilters advise placing the “smile” (the concave unit) on top when sewing; others advise place it on bottom. Both approaches are related to the “excess” fabric of the convex unit, and how the feed dogs control the fabric. Honestly, it seems to be personal preference, or might depend on your fabric or the depth of the curve. Making a couple of test units isn’t a bad idea, just to see what is working best. In the case of the Fan quilt block from Favorite Things, I’d recommend having the pieced “smile” on top to avoid flipping seams. It also helps to smile when sewing your “smile.” Here, the “smile” is on top! 2 Stay Centered. Marking the center of the concave piece (the “smile”) and convex piece is really important. It can be easy to sew the piece off-center, and not realize it until you open the unit. You can mark the center with a fabric marker, snip a little notch (a lot of garment sewers do this), or simply fold the unit in half and “finger press” to crease. Keep the mark/notch/crease small so that it will disappear in the ¼” seam allowance. Mark the center by folding in half and “finger pressing” to crease. 3 Slow Down and Enjoy the Process. Sewing slowly is so very, very helpful. You need to make micro-adjustments to follow the curve—sometimes pivoting slightly after every stitch. Going fast just isn’t a good strategy for curved piecing. If you have a lead foot, try adjusting the speed on your machine. 4 Get the Point. A stiletto is such an odd little tool. Many beginning quilters dismiss it as an unnecessary item. But once you’ve used it, you’ll know how great a stiletto is. In a pinch, you can use a chopstick or the tips of your scissors or a pin, but the long handle and sharp, pointed tip of a stiletto allows you to hold the curve in place almost right up to the needle—no shifting! Nothing beats a stiletto for guiding curved pieces! 5 Put Your Feet Up! Because of the micro-adjustments you make as you sew, having a machine with an automatic “needle down” and “presser foot up” option is wonderful. If your machine doesn’t have these features, use your flywheel to place the needle in the fabric—keeping it in place — every time you pause to adjust, and then lift the foot to tease the fabrics in place. Needle down and foot up—that’s the way to make micro-adjustments!

Check Out This Video Tutorial for More Inspiration

With those basic tips for sewing curves, you’re ready to find your preferred method. (Yes, there’s more than one!) In this video, we explore the three most common approaches for curved piecing — the 3-pin method, glue basting, and free-wheelin’ it!

The curved unit in this video is from Pixie Wings. These quilting techniques apply to all curves, whether shallow curves, or big circles, like the ones in this version of Urban Trek.

Urban Trek

Now, we know that curved piecing may seem intimidating, but it doesn’t have to be. If you follow our top tips for sewing curves, you’ll be creating stunning, curved designs that will wow the world in no time! Remember, the key to success is patience, practice, and a willingness to try new things. Who knows, you may even find that curved piecing becomes your new favorite quilting technique!