To Commemorate and Comfort: A Quilts of Valor Roundup

At Quilting Daily, we can’t get enough when it comes to Quilts of Valor® and for good reason. The mission of the Quilts of Valor® Foundation is to cover Service Members and Veterans touched by war with comforting and healing Quilts of Valor. We can get behind that mission one hundred percent, which is why we offer a number of quilt patterns that meet the guidelines established by this amazing foundation.

To celebrate Memorial Day this year, we’ve decided to compile a list of a few of our favorite Quilts of Valor. We’re digging into the stars and stripes and red, white, and blue to honor this land that we love and those that have put everything on the line in service to this country. To learn more about Quilts of Valor® Foundation click here.

Stars & Stripes

Enjoy the Stars & Stripes digital pattern from Love of Quilting September October 2012 issue. Designer Mark Lipinski’s patriotic quilt with its red, white, and blue stars and wavy red and white stripes is the perfect size for a Quilt Of Valor.

Go Big

Go Big by Marianne Fons

Enjoy the Go Big digital pattern from Love of Quilting March April 2014 issue. This quilt is beautiful in its simplicity. Marianne made it to thank a veteran service member.

My Country

My Country by Cheryl Miller

If you like reproduction fabrics, this may be your Quilt of Valor choice. Inspired by a two-color split Ohio Star block. Designer Cheryl Miller chose rich reds and blues for a patriotic version of this classic design.

American Valor

American Valor by Nancy Mahoney

Designer Nancy Mahoney designed this quilt using patriotic fabric from Red Roosters American Valor collection.

Patriotic Stars

Designer Nancy Mahoney designed this quilt as a mystery quilt project for her local guild. The quilt meets the size requirements for Quilts of Valor and is a Fat Quarter Friendly Project.

These are just a few of our favorite Quilts of Valor® and after pouring through these, we can’t wait to start on our next Quilts of Valor® projects. Have you ever made a Quilts of Valor® quilt?