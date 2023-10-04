Quilters have come a long way since the dawn of quilting. We are advanced in quilting techniques, quilting rulers, notions and tools, and have great quilting video tutorials, quilting courses and classes to share our skills with one another. One of the greatest quilting inventions to date is quilting supplies, namely quilting templates. But how do you find the best quilting rulers and templates? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!

Quilting accessories are in abundance these days and it’s not always easy to find the one you’re looking for when presented with so many! It’s like going to a restaurant with a really big menu – how are you supposed to choose? We’re narrowing down the quilting templates we like to use to 9 of our top choices, with accompanying video tutorials, so you can sit back, relax, and enjoy!

Our Favorite Rulers & Templates

9 Tumbler Template: This template ensures accurately cut pieces for tumbler quilts. These old-fashioned quilts were made regularly in the 1870s and became popular again in the 1930s and 40s. Today, we’re equal opportunity quilters, and these quilts can be seen in all types of quilts.

8 Glorified Nine-Patch Template Set: This set of acrylic templates increases accuracy when cutting pieces for the Glorious quilt pattern, creating 9″ quilt blocks. Glorified Nine Patch quilt patterns have been around for a very long time, but Glorious gives the traditional Nine Patch quilt block a contemporary look.

7 Apple Core Template: Use the Apple Core Template to cut pieces for two great quilts: To The Core (includes helpful Sew Easy instructions) and Core Connection. You can see this quilt in the background of the video below. Core Connection includes easy curved seam instructions and is something special!

6 Wonky Nine Patch Template: A unique twist on your traditional Nine Patch blocks – that’s what you get with this template. They’re sew easy to use with your rotary cutter! Watch the video below through to the end to see just how fabulous your Wonky Nine Patch blocks will look! Looking for a great way to use your template? The Willy Wonky quilt pattern is the way to go.

5 Twisted Triangle Template: This template puts a spin on the traditionally pieced hexagon. A pinwheel is formed when gentle curves come together and are joined into a hexagon. The perfect quilt for this template? The Twisted Triangles quilt, of course! If you want a quicker, more festive take on this quilt, try the Twisted Triangles table quilt pattern.

4 Pine Burr Template Set: This four-piece template is used to create 17¾” Pine Burr quilt blocks. Start stitching and before you know it, you’ll have a lovely traditional throw size quilt. If you’re itching to use your template, then you should definitely grab the Pine Burr quilt pattern and get started!

3 Double Wedding Ring Template Set: Do you have a Double Wedding Ring quilt on your quilting bucket list? Most quilters do – they’re challenging quilts to make and involve a lot of pieces! Use this template when you’re working on the Double Wedding Ring quilt pattern to speed up the cutting.

2 Peter and Paul Template Set: This two-piece template set is used to create 7½” finished quilt blocks. This template set is generally used for traditional quilt patterns and works well with two-color quilts. Pre-cut 10″ squares are the perfect size to cut one block from each. A perfect quilt pattern for this template set is Changing Places (seen in the video below)!

1 Bloc Loc Templates: These rulers are awesome! The Bloc Loc Triangle-in-a-Square System helps even beginning quilters construct triangle-in-a-square units quickly and accurately. Two oversized cutting templates and a double grooved trimming ruler lock onto both seams. Take a look at the Fairy Floss quilt—the perfect quilt pattern to try out your new Bloc Loc quilting rulers!

Now Get to Quilting!

And there you have it, the best quilting rulers and templates around! Equipped with these tools, we guarantee you’ll be stitching up stunning quilts in no time. And if you get confused, you can always come back and check out these videos for tips, tricks, and more! Did we miss any of your favorites on our list? Be sure to let us know on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below.