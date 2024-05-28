Top 12 Tips for Crafting a Good Pitch

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

by Kristine Lundblad and Brandy Maslowski

So you want to write for Quilting Arts Magazine? We look forward to hearing from you! Before you begin, we have 12 tips to help you craft a good pitch.

Getting Started

Let’s start with vocabulary: ‘pitch,’ ‘proposal,’ ‘submission’—these words are synonymous for the brief description/outline of your idea you must send to us for consideration. Be aware, you will be the writer if your submission is accepted. We’re not just looking for great ideas for articles but for that special artist/writer to explore, explain, and examine that idea for us and our readers.

Recently, we have sent out Calls for Submission for a particular issue and its theme with a deadline for submitting. These go out via email quarterly and are posted on the website, too. But we also accept submissions anytime with no strict deadline. It often takes us 12 weeks or so to respond to them.

Below are the editors’ tips to help you craft your best pitch.

1 Research the Magazine: Familiarize yourself with Quilting Arts Magazine’s style, tone, and content. Understand what types of articles we typically publish and our target audience. 2 Be clear and concise: Keep your pitch concise and to the point. Editors are often pressed for time, so every word counts. Clearly outline what your article will cover and why it’s relevant. If we want or need more information for our review process, we will be in touch. 3 Craft a compelling angle: Your pitch should present a unique and engaging angle or story idea. What will set your article apart? Why would it resonate with Quilting Arts Magazine’s readership?

Margaret Abramshe’s article in the Spring 2024 issue of Quilting Arts expertly combined the concept of haiku with her quilting practice.

4 Include visuals: Photos are required—they are essential for capturing the editors’ attention and conveying the intention of your project or technique. Provide 1–3 high-quality photos related to your article idea. Not 5, not 8. Again, editors are busy and more than requested is not always helpful. If we want or need more photos, we will be in touch. Photos should be well focused, show the colors of your work accurately, and be good-sized (but no larger than 4MB each). 5 Outline the structure: Briefly outline the structure of your proposed article. What sections will it include? How will you organize the content to engage readers? Consider the step-by-step process you may be describing. 6 Showcase originality and trends: Emphasize any innovative techniques, designs, or concepts featured in your article. Originality is key to standing out against other submissions. Jenny K. Lyon’s projects almost always include a touch of whimsy and originality, as in her article in the Spring issue. 7 Highlight your expertise: If you have a book, past articles, or exhibitions in art quilting, mention them briefly in your pitch. Establishing your authority on the subject can strengthen your pitch. Provide links to your website, exhibitions, etc. If you are prolific, please include only up to 3 links. 8 Consider timeliness: If your article idea ties into current trends, events, or seasons, mention this in your pitch. Timely topics are often more appealing to editors. Remember, we work several months in advance; for example, in summer we’re thinking about the winter issue. 9 Be professional: Write your pitch in a professional tone and format. Double-check for grammar and spelling errors before submitting. A polished pitch gives editors a hint that you can write well. If we have not worked with you before, we may ask for writing samples.

Also in the Spring issue, Sarah Lykins Entsminger shared her considerable expertise using design concepts in her landscape art quilts

10 Help us to stay efficient: Ensure your pitch adheres to Quilting Arts Magazine’s submission guidelines. Pay attention to any specific requirements that may be noted such as word count, formatting, deadlines, or other process information. Please write your pitch in the body of an email not in an attached document. To the same email, attach photos as jpgs no larger than 4MB each.item 11 Keep them separate: If you are pitching more than one idea, do so in separate emails. This helps us more easily keep track of each individual submission. 12 One more thing—if you have questions, please ask! Send an email to [email protected]. We’re happy to help.

And don’t forget our sister publications—many of these tips apply to our other titles as well. If you want to be part of McCall’s Quilting, Love of Quilting, Quiltmaker, and/or Quick + Easy Quilts, please visit quiltingdaily.com/submission-guidelines.

Visit quiltingdaily.com/quilting-arts-magazine-submission-guidelines for more information on Quilting Arts. Or see Tip #12.

By following these tips, you’ll increase your chances of crafting a successful pitch that captures the attention of the editors at Quilting Arts Magazine and ultimately may get your article published. Good luck! We look forward to hearing from you.

Quilt on!

Kristine + Brandy