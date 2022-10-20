Top 3+ Halloween Quilt Patterns

BOO! Spooky season is here! It’s time! I can’t be the only one who has been waiting all year for this special time, when the weather is colder and the nights a bit darker, and its finally time to explore one of my personal favorite genres—Halloween quilt patterns! Some of my favorites are specifically Halloween projects, others are Halloween quilts in the iteration shown but could easily be made in other colors and fabrics to become any kind of quilt you like. Just like you put on a costume to transform into someone else on Halloween, these quilts are wearing their Halloween costumes in the pictures and while they look awesome as they are, they contain so many possibilities beyond what you see in the photos.

First things first, let’s welcome Halloween in style with the Spooky Spider Door Hanger by Charisma Horton. This pattern is a frightfully fun combination of spookiness and style and is a quintessential Halloween decor piece you’ll bring out every year. The only tricks involved are the clever construction techniques, and the treat is a wonderful finished quilt—the spiders, ghosties, and pumpkin will welcome party-goers and trick-or-treaters with a BOO!

Tricky Checkers by Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken.

Next up is Tricky Checkers by Jo Kramer and Kelli Hanken, a happy, scrappy masterpiece! Seriously, this design is just so great. It makes a practically perfect Halloween quilt, but it can make a practically perfect anytime-of-the-year quilt, too, just by changing the color scheme. If you’re someone who saves your fabric scraps, you’ll definitely want to give this pattern a try, since it will put so many of those scraps to excellent use with simple, fun sewing. I love how the border uses differently colored blocks to create a nice frame around the quilt center.

I love this next pattern for the unique textural touch it includes—the blocks and coordinating pillow are embellished with chenille yarn, which really enhances the simple, graphic design in an unusual way. Trick & Treat by Nanette Holmberg is another quilt pattern that doesn’t have to be a Halloween quilt, but it sure looks good as one! Nanette chose a super fun Halloween-themed fabric collection but just about any fabric would work in the easy, modern-style quilt pattern. And the chenille embellishment you’ll learn about in the instruction can be applied to any other project you like. Plus, you’ll get the pattern for the cute coordinating pillow.

Ghoul or Yule by Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh.

So that’s my top 3 Halloween patterns but I can’t stop now; there are too many and I need to include just one more. Or just two-in-one more! This next pattern, Ghoul or Yule by Pat Syta and Mimi Hollenbaugh, exemplifies what I mean when I say that a pattern is not just for making a single quilt, as there are infinite beautiful, unique quilts contained within that one pattern. For this pattern, that means there is both a BOOtiful Halloween quilt AND a cozy Christmas quilt, along with any other kind of quilt you might be inspired to make.

DING DONG! Who is it? Oh, just one more treat! If you’re looking for even more Halloween quilt inspiration, I’ve got just the thing. Our 9 Halloween Quilts eBook has a nicely curated collection of quilts that will bring just the right spooky touch to your celebrations. You get 9 patterns for one seriously low price; its a scary good deal so download your copy today!

Let’s get spooky and start stitching something special for Halloween! Happy quilting!