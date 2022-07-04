“We’re expecting!” Those words alone are enough to spark joy, but when you’re a quilter, they also spark thoughts of looking for a perfect baby quilt pattern! Our response may go something like this: “When is the baby due?” (Quilter-code for What’s my deadline!) “Do you have nursery colors planned?” (Can I justify new fabric from my local quilt store because I don’t have those colors in my stash?) “Is this your first?” (If there’s a big brother or big sister, they may need a quilt, too!) “Twins?!” (Oh my, cancel all my appointments I’ve got to get sewing!)

Baby quilts hold a special place in quilters’ hearts. They’re the right size to try something new, to experiment, or to whiz through and make the fastest quilt ever. They remind us that making a quilt is fun, and we get to share our skill and creativity and experience the thrill of giving. Baby quilts can also be the starting point where new quilters are born, inspired to create something of their own making to prepare for that little bundle of joy.

So here you are, looking to find a just-right baby quilt pattern! Quilters are coming to your rescue because they’ve helped to narrow down our best of the best to these top 5 baby quilt patterns.

5. Hidden Gems

Designers Doris Bunnette and Trina Kirkvold made this quilt featuring Gem blocks for Doris’ first grandchild, Gemma. (Look carefully to find the different gem blocks!) This baby quilt is fat-quarter-friendly, using just 8 fat quarters for the prints.

Finished size: 36” x 45”

Rating: Intermediate

Hidden Gems by Doris Brunnette and Trina Kirkvold, a top 5 baby quilt pattern.

4. City Streets

This quilt by Jamie Wood is modeled in classic primary print colors, and features rows of trucks in various sizes, rumbling along roadways and stopping for traffic lights!colors, and features rows of trucks in various sizes, rumbling along roadways and stopping for traffic lights!

Finished size: 41” x 53”

Rating: Easy

City Streets by Jamie Wood, a top 5 baby quilt pattern download.

3. Sweethearts

This quilt designed by Joy McKeon features rows of easy-to-piece hearts made from precut 10” squares. This pattern is ideal for using up your scrap fabrics, too!

Finished size: 42-1/2” x 48”

Rating: Easy

Sweethearts by Joy McKeon, a top 5 baby quilt pattern download.

2. Baby Checks

This one, designed by Debra Finan, makes efficient use of precut 2-1/2” strips. A simple grid of squares in the center, and a sweet checkered border of patches make this design both classic and timeless, full of old-fashioned charm. After your piecing is done, you’ll use the leftover strips to make the scrappy binding. This one is an easy weekend baby quilt project!

Finished size: 38” x 46”

Rating: Easy

Baby Checks by Debra Finan, a top 5 baby quilt pattern download.

1. Twitter

This cheerful design features simple pieced pinwheels, then adds some fast and fun machine-appliquéd whimsical birds for a delightfully fresh baby quilt. Two different bird appliqués gives you the option to create your own custom flock on your quilt top.

Finished size: 44” x 48”

Rating: Easy

Twitter by Meagan Taylor & Kristi Jones, a top 5 baby quilt pattern download.

These are our 5 top-selling baby quilt patterns. Which is your favorite?