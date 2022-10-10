Top 5 Places to Find Quilts in the Wild

Once quilting piques your interest, whether as a maker, a collector, an aficionado who appreciates them for their unique intrinsic beauty and value, or even at the most basic level of finding them warm and snuggly, you begin to realize what a vast world of quilting is out there! From histories of fabrics, stories of communities coming together for needs or occasions, to the stories of who made them, when and why, and how they are used today.

Found on Instagram: Nordic Noel by Jen Daly, pattern featured in McCall’s Quilting November/December 2022 issue.

Maybe you’ve been gifted a quilt and have realized what a heart-felt, time-consuming gift it can be. Or perhaps you’ve somehow inherited or acquired a quilting fabric collection, or a box of carefully pieced blocks from an attic. It’s often been reflected that quilts are made one piece at a time, which is part of the story of their warmth in so many ways, but those single bits and pieces have turned into a wide world of quilting. If you’re hungry for more, then read on about the top five ways to expand your world through quilts and find quilts in the wild!

Found on Pinterest: Warmth of Our Stars quilt by Scott Flanagan, featuring classic quilt blocks made with pre-cut flannel fabrics

1. On the World Wide Web

Whether it’s too cold or rainy to go out, or you simply don’t know where to begin, try these two awesome visual sites:

Instagram – Quilting Daily (just heart your favorites to find them later!), or Pinterest – Quilting Daily.

Or, type quilting terms that interest you directly into the web browser. That’s how we discovered a PBS News Hour brief about Vera Hall, who combines her artistry with her desire to learn more about her own ancestry by creating powerful quilts depicting black history, thereby piecing the past to the future. And how six contemporary quilters are piecing together a new era of the American craft by Contemporary Quilters Are Piecing Together a New Era of the American Craft – Metropolis (metropolismag.com). Gigi Levsen’s A Quilter’s Coat exemplifies the trend of using quilts in unique ways (sneak-peeked at the top of this post!).

Thrifted vintage yardage used as a picnic tablecloth.

2. Thrifting

Treasure-hunt for vintage quilts, quilt tops, or even just fabric to make quilts, by perusing the home goods department of your local thrift store. You never know what you’ll find, and you’ll be supporting a community cause that helps keep people employed and repurpose items that would otherwise end up in landfills. Don’t forget to check the clothing department for cloth scraps from things such as men’s shirts, skirts, and woolen items; fabric labels are often still intact, allowing you to hone in on 100% cotton garments or 100% wool for appliqué patches. One of my favorite fabric finds was a vintage piece of fabric yardage that had been used as a painting dropcloth—I could barely detect a few splats of paint among the colorful prints and use it as a picnic tablecloth now!

The National Quilt Museum in Paducah, Kentucky.

3. Quilt Museums

Check with your local chamber of commerce to find quilt museums in your area; same for when you’re traveling! What a great way to bring quilting into a travel adventure, and either way, you’re sure to learn a little different perspective on community history. A couple of famous quilt museums well worth the trip are The National Quilt Museum, a nationally recognized art museum that exhibits the finest quilt and fiber art in the world in downtown Paducah, Kentucky, and the International Quilt Museum in Lincoln, Nebraska, whose mission is to build a global collection and audience that celebrate the cultural and artistic significance of quilts.

Barn Dance lap quilt designed by Sara Gallegos.

4. Barn Quilts

Check out our Quilting Daily article, Best Kept Secret: Quilt Trail Blankets the California Countryside. And Quiltdom says in their article What are Barn Quilts? Here’s Everything You Need to Know, “Barn quilts are innovative messages that bring people together in the spirit of country pride.” Ohio quilter Donna Sue Groves saw how murals painted on buildings gave the locals a sense of pride and tourists something to talk about, and soon the modern “quilt trail” was born! Search the world wide web for quilt barn trails near you, pack a picnic lunch, a picnic quilt (of course!), a camera, and a spirit of adventure, and go for a drive! Coincidentally, we even have a delightful barn quilt pattern titled Barn Dance, designed by Sara Gallegos. One can also find barn quilt coloring books and outdoor decor.

Pieces of the Past, circa 1875, by Barbara Black from the Quilt Gallery at Quilts.com.

5. International Quilt Festival

And if you’re game for travel (or happen to leave near Houston, Texas, or one of the other rotating host cities), the semi-annual International Quilt Festival is not to be missed! You’ll find quilt designers and vendors with all things quilting, a judged show, and fantastic classes. By visiting their website, you can also view their Quilt Gallery online.

Once the quilting bug strikes, you come to see how diverse quilting really is! Have some fun exploring new facets of quilting, and you’ll be surprised at all quilting has to offer.