The Best Rulers for Longarm Quilting: Our Top 5 Picks

There’s no doubt that beginning a longarm practice is expensive. The upfront cost of the machine, frame, and all the additional equipment can rival the price of a decent car! Once that machine is up and running it’s fun to practice all kinds of quilting, including computerized designs, free-motion fillers, and ruler work. Quilting with the best rulers for longarm quilting is a wonderful way for those new to the craft to achieve good results. However, they, too, can be expensive, so quilters tend to “collect” them over time. A starter collection with a few basic rulers gives new longarmers the tools to stitch up some darn good quilts. With that in mind, I’ve made a list of my five favorite rulers that ought to be in every longarm quilter’s collection.

#1: Stitch-in-the-Ditch Ruler

First, the acrylic rulers used for longarming are thicker ( ¼”) than the rulers used for cutting fabric. Don’t try using cutting rulers for longarm work. They can easily slide under the hopping foot, get hit by the needle, and cause all kinds of havoc. Also, the longarm machine must have its optional ruler base attached before starting ruler work.

Optional Ruler Base Attached

Stitch-in-the-ditch is a widely used technique, and I remember an instructor saying it’s one of the most important skills to master. For this, the stitch-in-the-ditch ruler is the answer! It has a ¼” guard on each end of a long channel, which corresponds with the distance between the hopping foot and the needle.

Align the Guards with the Seam

When the guards are aligned with the seam and the hopping foot is positioned in the channel the needle should line up perfectly with the seam. Stitch by running the hopping foot along the channel, stopping at the opposite guard. The stitches are naturally buried in the seam, or “ditch”!

Stitch along the Channel

#2: Straight Edge Rulers

When it comes to the best rulers for longarm quilting, the next must-have is a simple straight edge ruler. There are oodles of straight-edge ruler designs to choose from. Some are quite plain and basic, while others have etched straight and angled lines to use for spacing and alignment. They can be wide or narrow, short or long. Some have handles, which are my personal favorite.

Some Straight-Edge Ruler Designs

Fortunately, straight-edge rulers are some of the least expensive tools so it’s easy for quilters to test a few and decide on a favorite that suits their needs. I think it’s best to have a straight-edge ruler that is comfortable to hold, since it is a ruler that is used often.

Quilting with a Straight-Edge Ruler

#3: Circle & Oval Rulers

Of course, every quilter enjoys some curvy, circular lines. Isn’t this one of the reasons to buy a longarm? Circle and oval rulers lead to a world filled with clamshells, flower petals, crosshatching, scallops, plus more! Often, they are sold in a variety of nested sizes so they’re a good value.

The Versatile Circle Ruler

#4: Multitasking Rulers

A ruler such as the Handi Quilter Versa Tool offers a variety of uses and is a great tool for beginning longarm quilters. This ruler has a concave and a convex curve, a stitch-in-the ditch edge, and a 90-degree angled edge. Those cut-outs help control the stitch path when quilting around odd-shaped curves.

A Great Multitasker! Use the Circular End…

…to Stitch This Use the Arc End…

…to Stitch That!

#5: Control Rulers

The fifth ruler that should be in a top 5 starter’s collection is a must-have for outlining appliqué, tracing odd curves or quilting with micro-stiches. I happen to have two in my collection – Dusty Farrell’s Skully, and Gina Perke’s Control Freak.

Rulers that Help Quilters Outline Fixing the Hopping Foot into the Notch

First, the quilter fixes the hopping foot into one of the round notches. By having one hand on the ruler and one hand on the machine the quilter is able to gain more control and guide the stitching around unusual bends and curves. This ruler is a great tool anytime extra control is needed.

Use One Hand to Guide the Ruler to Stitch Along the Curve

Remember: Perfection Isn’t Possible

We hope this comprehensive list of the best rulers for longarm quilting will help you on your longarm journey! Remember: being new to longarm quilting doesn’t mean quilters can’t achieve beautiful results. Ruler-work is a wonderful way for quilters to gain confidence while they get to know their new machine. Rulers can be used to frame small spaces where a quilter can practice free motion and filler stitching. They’re great helpers when a quilter wants to make a design element “pop” such as outlining appliqué. Look for additional quilting ideas at QuiltingDaily.com — the go-to place for quilters that offers wide-ranging resources such as articles, workshops, videos, and plenty of inspiration!

