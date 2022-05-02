Top Four Favorite Edyta Sitar Laundry Basket Quilts

Edyta Sitar’s Laundry Basket Quilts are beloved by quilters, and with good reason! She travels the world sharing her experiences and connecting with quilters through inspiring stories about the quilts she makes. Years ago, I had the privilege of attending a Quilt Market schoolhouse presentation given by Edyta Sitar where she shared engaging stories of how she began quilting, and she was so memorably energetic, passionate, and a genuine delight. In her unique style, she artfully combines beautiful, traditional fabrics with batiks. It’s my pleasure to share our top four quilting patterns by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts!

Bloomin’ Baskets

Sweet blooms grown from scraps plus raw-edge fusible appliqué with batiks makes a stunning traditional table runner designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts.

This beautiful and classic Bloomin’ Baskets table runner quilt will be welcome in your home year-round and is a joy to make. In Edyta Sitar’s unique approach, she finishes the piecing and quilting in this scrappy table runner first, and then adds the batik appliqué!

Easy

28.5” x 14.25”

Step-by-step color photos guide you every step in Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts’ Bloomin’ Baskets table runner quilt pattern.

Full-color step-by-step photos guide you through every part of fusing and machine appliquéing the raw-edge fusible appliqué batik patches to your finished quilt.

“I love using different types of fabric. I combine batiks and traditional fabrics into each quilt for the special look and feel that’s unique to me.” –Edyta Sitar, Laundry Basket Quilts

Michigan Crossroads

Michigan Crossroads by Edyta Sitar, an easy-rated scrappy traditional lap quilt pattern to showcase your traditional and batik scraps.

Easy

67” x 74”

Michigan Crossroads is an easy-rated lap quilt pattern featuring a single repeated block. Mix and match your scraps and batiks for a colorful quilt you’ll treasure.

Michigan Crossroads quilt pattern by Edyta Sitar, remade here by our quilting team in favorite color scraps.

Our team was so inspired by this design, they decided to give it a try in cool hues of blues, greens, and purples!

Tiny Cabin

Tiny Cabin quilt pattern by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts.

Confident Beginner

11.5” x 11.5”

This charming, scrappy Tiny Cabin log cabin mini quilt designed by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts will brighten up the smallest of spaces and provides an opportunity for even your tiniest small-scale scraps to be put to good use. Mitered borders are the perfect finishing touch.

Triangle Surprise

Triangle Surprise by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts

56” x 56”

What a great way to use scraps! Designer Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts used batiks, homespun fabrics, reproduction prints, men’s shirting, and contemporary quilting prints all together in this appealing Triangle Surprise quilt. Alternate light and dark patches in the center of each block to create movement in this timeless design.

Pick your favorites to download, grab your scraps and start sewing one of our top four favorite quilt patterns by Edyta Sitar of Laundry Basket Quilts today!

Quilt with joy,

Valerie