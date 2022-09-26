Top Tips for Making Quilts with Flannel

With cooler weather just around the corner, wouldn’t it be nice to snuggle under a cozy flannel quilt? It’s where I’d like to be with a hot toddy and a good book.

If you’re new to quilting with flannel, here are our best tips.

There are two kinds of cotton flannel—and both are soft and cuddly with a napped, fuzzy texture. One has the napped finish and print on one side only. There is also double-sided flannel—like many of the plaid flannels you’ll find. When shopping, look for flannels with a higher thread count for better quality. They will be a little more expensive, but you’ll experience less pilling, fraying, shrinking, and stretching—plus they will last longer.

Cabin on Bear Lake by Sara Gallegos is made from Mammoth Organic Flannels from Robert Kaufman Fabrics and appeared in Love of Quilting’s September/October 2022 issue

Prepping the Flannel

Always pre-wash your flannel—unless it is a precut. Because flannel has a looser weave, it will shrink much more than standard quilting cottons. For this reason, you may want to buy a little more fabric than the pattern requires. Since it tends to ravel more in the wash, serging or sewing the raw edges together before tossing your flannel into the washing machine will keep raveling to a minimum. Wash your flannel in hot water to shrink it as much as possible. Then toss into the dryer on the highest heat setting until almost dry. Lay out the flannel while it still has a little dampness and smooth it with your hands. Gently press (rather than iron) any remaining wrinkles to avoid distorting and stretching the flannel. Starch can be your friend—just flip the flannel right side down on your ironing surface and press from the backside.

Love of Quilting’s 2021 series quilt Warmth of Our Stars by Scott Flanagan was made with pre-cut 2½” strips from Woolies Flannels by Bonnie Sullivan for Maywood Studio.

Sewing Your Flannel Quilt

Simple designs with large patches work best for this fabric. To ensure flatter seams, you may want to sew with ½” seam allowances. If so, be sure to cut each patch ½” larger. You’ll also want wider strips you’re your binding.

Here are some other tips to make sewing easier:

Loosen the tension just a bit on your sewing machine.

Lengthen the stitch length (3.0 to 3.5mm is good).

Use an 80/12 or 90/14 universal needle.

Use a walking foot to sew patches together.

Press seams open to reduce bulk—but DO NOT use steam.

Clappers and wool pressing mats can also help flatten seams.

Frequently clean out the bobbin area.

Cozy Moments by Angela Huffman used the Woolen Flannel Collection by Stacy West of Buttermilk Basin Design Co. for Riley Blake Designs. The pattern appeared in Love of Quilting’s January/February 2022 issue.

Finishing Your Flannel Quilt

Select a light-weight batting in wool, cotton, or bamboo. Or consider leaving out the batting entirely. On a domestic machine, quilt straight lines or gentle waves with your walking foot to help keep the layers together. You can also use Perle cotton or yarn to tie your quilt.

Jen Daly’s Nordic Noel from McCall’s Quilting’s November/December 2022 issue was also made with Woolies Flannels by Bonnie Sulllivan for Maywood Studio.

Caring for Your Flannel Quilt

Wash your finished quilt in cold water and use the gentle cycles on both your washer and dryer.

Home & Cozy by Natalie Crabtree was made with Dad Plaid Flannels by Whistler Studios for Windham Fabrics. The pattern appeared in Quick + Easy Quilt’s December/January 2021 issue.

On cool autumn evenings and cold winter nights, flannel is also the perfect way to wrap loved ones in a warm quilty hug.

Happy Quilting!

Eileen