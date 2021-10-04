Travel-Inspired Quilting

In each issue of McCall’s Quilting, we ask our team a question related to the theme of that particular issue. Recently we asked “Will you tell us about a quilt you’ve made that has a regional aspect: either with design, the quilting, or with fabric from a specific region?” Here’s what we had to say.

I’ll start: “ Years ago, my Dad traveled to Japan for work and I asked him to bring me back some fabrics. Cotton fabrics weren’t readily available but he brought me these beautiful, woven taffeta fabrics with what looks to be silk embroidery on them. I wanted a pattern that would allow me to showcase the prints so I chose County Lines by Mountainpeek Creations. The sashing is a cotton print and the backing is China Doll by Hoffman California. It’s been ready for quilting for years but I’ve been afraid to start for fear of messing up my special fabric. My plan is to quilt it with sashiko motifs, either by hand or machine, once I get up the nerve!”

From Vivika Hansen DeNegre, Director of Content, “The Gates is a mixed-media quilt that features snippets of actual orange gate fabric distributed to onlookers at the Christo installation in New York’s Central Park. The buildings and background were made primarily of paper from maps, vintage postage stamps, and magazines. It was stitched by machine, and then framed.”

“In 2013, my husband and I traveled to several European countries. I browsed a couple of quilt shops in Amsterdam where I purchased the fabrics that comprise this quilt. I based my quilt on a pattern, Little Amsterdam by North Sea Quilters, that I purchased at one of the quilt shops.”

~ Annette Falvo, Technical Editor

Tracy Mooney, Editor of Quiltmaker and Fons & Porter’s Quick + Easy Quilts, shares “My obsession with seeing a show at Red Rocks began when I was 14 and saw U2 singing “I Will Follow” at the historic venue on MTV. Fast-forward 35 years, and I move a mere 4 miles away from Red Rocks when I began working for Quilting Daily. We started planning our first show before the move even happened. I was here just a few weeks when Annette Falvo mentioned in a meeting that the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum had a Red Rocks mini-quilt kit for sale as their Row-By-Row. I think I stopped to buy the kit that very day. What a fantastic—and easy—way to commemorate seeing concerts in such a special space. I finally just started working on my Red Rocks quilt and have already seen three shows there. I plan to see many more!”

