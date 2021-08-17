Ah, travel … we missed ye. Post-pandemic, many of us began to consider traveling again. Some took baby steps, while others jumped in with two feet. Still more are dancing around the subject. Our desires are fraught with apprehension and longing.

As our world begins to welcome tourists and visitors again, what are your plans? Will you hop on a plane to an exotic destination while embracing the ‘beach bum’ vibe of carefree ease, or are you back on the treadmill of business travel with barely time to appreciate new surroundings? Perhaps you are inspired by time travel or plan to ‘travel’ through literature?

Whether by foot or plane, virtual or actual, show us your travels—real, imagined, or dreamed for—by creating an 8″ x 8″ quilt to tell your story.

Rules

Create a quilt based on the theme ‘Travel Near & Far.’ The quilt must be 8″ x 8″. Embellishments must not protrude more than 1⁄2″ from the surface of the piece. The quilt may be made with any materials but must consist of three layers and be closed along the edges.

To be considered for the challenge, attach two jpeg images of your completed quilt to an email—one of the entire quilt, including all of the edges, and one of a detail—by November 14, 2021 to [email protected] with ‘Travel Near & Far’ in the subject line. Please include your name, city/state, email address, title of the quilt, and a brief statement about your quilt/its story in the email.

You may submit more than one entry, but each entry must be in an individual email.

To learn tips for photographing your Reader Challenge submission, visit quiltingdaily.com/photographytips.

On November 17, 2021, we will post the finalists at quiltingdaily.com/travel-near-and-far-reader-challenge. Please check this post, as artists will not be notified directly.

If you are a finalist: Put your name on your quilt. Indicate the top, if needed. For safety, place your entry in a plastic bag before packing it for shipping. We reserve the right to keep and possibly display your ‘Travel Near & Far’ quilt until May 27, 2022. Your artwork will be returned to you by or before that date.

Finalists’ artwork must arrive in our office by December 10, 2021.

Note: By submitting your reader challenge entry, you are confirming the originality of your design and authorizing Golden Peak Media to publish your quilt in an upcoming publication and promotional materials, on our websites, and in other e-media, as well as possibly display at shows. Golden Peak Media will not be held responsible for loss or damage due to circumstances beyond our control.

If you have questions, contact us at [email protected].

We look forward to seeing your work!