Tree Quilt Patterns: Our Top 7 Designs for Arbor Day

Arbor Day is a special occasion celebrated annually around the world to raise awareness about the importance of trees and promote their conservation. This day, usually celebrated on last Friday in April (this year it’s Friday, April 28, 2023), is dedicated to planting, nurturing, and celebrating trees. Arbor Day also serves as a reminder of trees’ vital role in our ecosystem. So how can you celebrate Arbor Day? One thing you can do is create beautiful tree-themed crafts, such as tree quilt patterns, that pay homage to the beauty and significance of these natural wonders. In this article, we’ll explore some of our favorite tree quilt patterns that are perfect for Arbor Day. An added bonus? We’ll also share a bonus tree craft that you’ll be sure to love!

Arbor Day is a good time to celebrate the beauty of nature and work towards preserving it for future generations • Valiphotos / via Pexels

1.) North Woods by Jen Daly

Jen Daly’s beautiful autumnal design, North Woods, features a stunning forest scene set against a cool, blue sky backdrop. The pattern uses 10″ squares for the colorful trees, providing a scrappy assortment of foliage that adds depth and texture to the quilt. This pattern is perfect for those who love the beauty of the fall season and want to bring a piece of the outdoors into their home.

2.) Through the Forest by Lee Chappell Monroe

The Through the Forest table runner designed by Lee Chappell Monroe is a beautiful and festive design. The pattern features fun, modern trees that give the design a contemporary and stylish feel that is sure to impress. Measuring 20″ x 40″, this table runner is the perfect size for adding a touch of cheer to any table or surface.

3.) Twilight Forest by Geraldine Walkins

Geraldine Walkins’ Twilight Forest quilt is a beautiful, customizable design that allows you to create a colorful fabric forest. With the option to use holiday fabrics for a winter scene or experiment with your own color choices, this quilt can be personalized to reflect your own unique style. So whether you’re an experienced quilter or just starting out, we highly recommend giving this tree quilt pattern a try!

4.) New England Foliage by Joel Crabtree

New England Foliage, designed by Joel Crabtree, is a beautiful design that captures the essence of autumn in New England. This pattern features classic quilt house and tree blocks that can be combined to create a charming neighborhood scene. This pattern uses foundation piecing, templates, and traditional piecing techniques to create a stunning quilt full of vibrant fall colors.

5.) Anybody Home? by Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton

The Anybody Home? quilt designed by Melanie Greseth and Joanie Holton is a delightful and whimsical pattern that features charming little houses on a hillside. This quilt is perfect for showcasing a range of bright, playful prints and a great way to use some of your favorite stash fabrics. So download the pattern today and start stitching together this vibrant and cheerful design that’s sure to add a touch of charm to any room!

6.) Shore to Peaks by Laureen Smith

Laureen Smith’s quilt, Shore to Peaks, is an intricately designed pattern that captures the beauty of a summer trip. The quilt features a combination of sand, shore, trees, and mountains that come together to create a stunning scenic wall hanging. Although the design may appear complicated, the use of foundation piecing makes it easy to assemble all the little pieces into a cohesive and beautiful whole. An added bonus? Fun batik fabrics give this quilt an extra layer of dimension. It’s a great project for seasoned quilters looking for a decorative challenge!

7.) Evergreen & Gold by Terrie Peterson

The Evergreen & Gold quilt designed by Terrie Peterson is a stunning, queen-size bed quilt pattern that features a beautiful combination of evergreen trees and golden stars. The large blocks are arranged in a medallion-style composition that creates a striking visual impact. The cleverly pieced border adds a touch of elegance and perfectly complements the blocks. This quilt is not only beautiful but also cozy, so it’s the perfect addition to any bedroom during the winter season. d

Bonus Craft: Fabric Forest Topiaries by Cynthia Ann Dubbers

Cynthia Ann Dubbers’ Fabric Forest Topiaries are the perfect craft for celebrating Arbor Day. And there are so many things to like about this project! Firstly, you can use up your teeny tiny fabric scraps (you know you have them!). Secondly, you can separate the steps and complete parts of the project ahead (and while watching television). And finally, you can change the look of the trees by your choice of fabrics and patterns!

We hope that no matter your level of expertise, these designs will inspire you to create your own masterpiece! And as we celebrate Arbor Day with these tree quilt patterns and crafts, let’s remember the vital role trees play in our lives and ecosystems. We encourage you to celebrate the beauty of nature and work towards preserving it for future generations today, and every day.