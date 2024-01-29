Drunkard’s Path Quilts: A Modern Twist on a Classic Block

Is the Drunkard’s Path quilt block the new hexie? We are getting tons of submissions for Drunkard’s Path quilts in our in-boxes. “Drunkard’s Path is definitely on trend right now. Modern quilters often love block quilts with curved piecing, and there have been many variations on the Drunkard’s Path block,” says quilt collector and historian Bill Volckening.

Origins of Drunkard’s Path

The Drunkard’s Path was supposed to have been inspired by the way a drunkard would walk. The block has been associated with the Women’s Christian Temperance Union, active from the 1870s to the early part of the 20th century. The WCTU promoted a virtuous lifestyle, abstaining from drinking and all the evils that come with it.

Drunkard’s Path quilt blocks make up the design in this quilt, c. 1910, from Michigan. Bill Volckening found the quilt online; it’s now in the Michigan State University museum.

Other quilt block patterns associated with the WCTU are the Goblet and the Double T (T for temperance), and they were often made in blue and white, the colors of the association, says Bill, adding, “It’s not clear of the WCTA came up with the designs or just adopted them.” Wherever its origins, I enjoy seeing the modern renditions of the Drunkard’s Path.

5 Drunkard’s Path Quilts We Love

Read on to check out five of our favorite modern twists on the traditional Drunkard’s Path quilt block! Each of these patterns are oh-sew unique and chock-full of creativity. Any quilter on a quest to conquer curved piecing will love these designs and learn so much by making them.

1.) Vertical Drunkard’s Path from Modern Patchwork, Summer 2015

We love the squiggle look that alternated Drunkard’s Path blocks create. Sashing strips down the middle of each vertical row extended the effect. Obviously, the scrap box was overflowing with teal, so the color choice for this monochromatic quilt was easy. The subtle shift between values reminds me of the color shifts in shallow water at the beach. The four gray blocks were added as a focal point.

2.) Drunken Flowers by Susan Deshensky

This beautiful quilt allows you to create your very own flower garden using the simple Drunkard’s Path Block. With its gentle curves and versatile layout, the Drunkard’s Path quilt block serves as the foundation for each blooming petal, offering quilters a unique and visually appealing way to express their artistic flair!

3.) All Sorts by Pepper Cory

Quilt a snazzy update to the Drunkard’s Path block with black and white fabrics and colorful shot cottons! This modern take on a classic quilt block is a great way to add a pop of color and fun to your home. The vibrant colors combined with black and white prints were inspired by licorice candies popular in British confectionaries making this quilt pattern a delicious addition to your collection!

4.) Scandinavian Pathway by Heather Black

With a modern take on the traditional Drunkard’s Path block, this modern quilt pattern will add warmth and intrigue to your home. The Scandinavian design appeal with the clean geometric lines will look good in any home. Originally featured in Modern Patchwork September/October 2017.

5.) On the Beach Yoga Mat from Modern Patchwork, Summer 2015

Simplicity and functionality make this yoga mat a must-have for those who enjoy a sun salutation at the beach or other outdoor venues. Fabric yoga mats are soft on the feet, easy to carry, and can be washed time and again. I mixed Stella, Lotta Jansdotter’s newest line from Windham fabrics, with a subtle hand-dye by Laura Wasilowski to create this easy-to-piece accessory.

Angela Pingel’s Influence

I’m sure one of the reasons for Drunkard’s Path’s revived popularity is the charming style promoted in Angela Pingel’s book, A Quilter’s Mixology, which explores many variations on the block and curved piecing. She also has a workshop, Sewing Techniques for Accurate Curved Piecing: Basics and Beyond, so you can follow along while she demonstrates her incredibly easy method of piecing. One pin, and you can sew any curve – especially the Drunkard’s Path – with precision and ease.

But Angela doesn’t stop there: she also tackles the Flowering Snowball quilt block, Improv Gentle Curves, and more. She shows all of her techniques that elevate a simple curve into an elegant design component. After seeing Angela work, I went out and got a die cutter and have been gathering my own fabrics to create this versatile pattern. I can’t wait to try it myself! How about you? If you find yourself intrigued, be sure to check out Sewing Techniques for Accurate Curved Piecing.

If you love to see beautiful quilts and learn how they have evolved over the years, don’t miss Bill’s web seminar, Modern Materials: Quilts from the 1970s. Download it now to learn about this groovy decade in quilt design. Do you have any favorite Drunkard’s Path quilts? Or perhaps you’ve made one of your own? Be sure to share with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below!

