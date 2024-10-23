Trick or Treat for Quilters: Never Have I Ever Quilt Version

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Have you ever heard of or played the game Never Have I Ever? Traditionally, it’s a drinking game, but we’ve got a fun, Halloween twist for you here at Quilting Daily! Instead of drinks, we’re playing with quilting! A quilt version of the game! We’ll share some quilting-inspired “Never have I ever…” statements, and based on your answers, you’ll receive a dose of quilting inspiration—plus, you might even get a treat from us! Who’s ready to join the fun?

Never Have I Ever…

Join us for a quilters game of Never Have I Ever! Play through to the end because there are tricks to learn and treats to be had!

Fall is the perfect time to cozy up with your quilting projects, especially as we move into the holiday season! From warm autumn colors to festive Halloween themes, quilters everywhere are embracing the spirit of the season through their craft. Holiday quilts, in particular, have become a cherished tradition, with many quilters creating beautiful, seasonal designs year after year. Whether you’re stitching up spooky Halloween motifs or planning your winter holiday creations, there’s something special about quilting for this time of year. In fact, holiday-themed quilts are among the most popular projects, bringing warmth and joy to homes during celebrations. Ready to start your next festive masterpiece? Let’s dive into the holiday quilting fun!

Halloween Season

Halloween quilt projects are a fun way to get creative with spooky fabrics, eerie designs, and bold color combinations. Whether you’re crafting a small wall hanging or a full-sized quilt, these projects add a festive touch to your home and are perfect for showing off your seasonal spirit!

Fall & Thanksgiving Projects

Fall and Thanksgiving quilt projects are a wonderful way to celebrate the season with warm tones, leaf motifs, and harvest-inspired patterns. From table runners to cozy throws, these projects bring the beauty of autumn into your home and make perfect pieces for gathering around during family festivities.

The Coming Winter Holidays

Winter holiday quilt projects, whether for Christmas, Hanukkah, or the season in general, are a festive way to embrace the magic of this special time. From sparkling snowflakes to joyful stars and menorahs, these quilts capture the warmth of the holidays and add a handmade touch to your celebrations and décor.

We hope you found plenty of inspiration to kick off your holiday quilting adventures! Don’t forget to join in on the Never Have I Ever Quilt Version survey above for a fun, quilting-inspired twist on the classic game! Whether you’re crafting Halloween trick-or-treat designs, fall harvest motifs, or winter snowflakes, holiday-themed quilts are a fantastic way to add seasonal charm to your home. They also make heartfelt gifts for family and friends, spreading warmth and joy throughout the holidays and beyond.

Happy Quilting!

Image at top: Crooners Quilt Pattern

