Flanged Quilt Binding by Machine: A Fun & Simple Tutorial

What if we told you there’s a way to add extra detail to a quilt binding PLUS complete it much faster than with the traditional technique? That there would be zero hand sewing, and the quilt binding would look beautiful from both the front and the back of the quilt? Flanged quilt binding by machine does all that, and it’s VERY easy to learn. In fact, once you try it you may find it becomes your go-to method for binding quilts!

You’ll Love This Technique

Just look at the pretty detail of that narrow brown strip! In this method, two fabrics are used in the quilt binding, one for the tiny flange detail, and the other for the outer binding. This method is also different from the traditional binding technique in that the binding is sewn to the back of the quilt first, and then turned to the front.

A Helpful Video Tutorial Just For You

All stitching is done by machine, making this a very quick binding technique. And it’s so beautiful! McCall’s Quilting former associate editor Sherri Bain Driver recorded a short video demonstrating this technique. Check it out below — we guarantee you’ll find it oh-sew helpful!

Quick Tip: Clover offers super-helpful Wonder Clips for holding binding in place for stitching.

We hope you’ve enjoyed this tutorial on flanged quilt binding by machine! Do you feel more confident about giving this technique a try? Or do you prefer a different technique? We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts with us on Instagram, Facebook, or the comments below. Happy quilting!

