Turn Your Old Quilt Blocks into a Trendy Quilted Bucket Hat

Got quilt blocks or fabric scraps you just can’t let go of? Give them a fabulous second act by turning them into a stylish quilted bucket hat! This fun and creative project transforms your treasured quilted pieces into a wearable masterpiece. Using the perfect bucket hat sewing pattern featured in the latest Quilting Arts issue, we’ll show you how to make one—even if quilting is usually your jam and sewing feels like uncharted territory. Whether you’re creating new quilt blocks, upcycling an old quilt, or quilting your favorite fabric, this project is as fun as it is fashionable. Let’s get stitching!

Quilted bucket hats are the must-have accessory this season! They’re not just trendy—they’re also a fantastic way to upcycle, use up fabric scraps, and add a pop of color and print to your winter wardrobe.

From bold statement pieces to cozy, quilt-inspired designs, these hats are as versatile as they are stylish. Check out the inspiration styles and get ready to create your own!

The Pattern: Boxwood Quilted Bucket Hat

Our sister site, Sew Daily, has designed the ultimate bucket hat sewing pattern for quilted projects! This thoughtfully crafted pattern is roomy enough to accommodate the cozy bulk of quilted fabrics, while its snug brim sits close to your ears for added warmth—perfect for chilly days. Plus, it still provides that classic sun-shielding flair, making it as functional as it is stylish. I finished mine just in time for the snow to hit.

This hat pattern can be used with any quilted project – whether you upcycle an old or thrifted quilt, or create a new one. It is also the perfect backdrop for wearable quilted art! This hat pattern was used to create the vibrant and fun polka dot quilted hat I made in the Quilting Arts Winter 2025 issue.

The inspiration for this hat came from the leftover fabric scraps from my polka dot coat, which I made during the Quilted Jacket Online Workshop using the Ginger Quilted Jacket Sewing Pattern. I’m not one to let fabric go to waste, and these colorful off-cuts were just begging to be turned into something special. Now, I have the perfect matching hat to go with my coat! Check out the latest issue of Quilting Arts to see how I brought this project to life.

As a newcomer to the wonderful world of quilting after years as a garment sewist, I’ve discovered a true passion for creating quilted projects I can wear. It’s been such a joy to explore this blend of art and functionality! The latest issue of Quilting Arts is packed with inspiration.

Sew-Along

If you’re used to sticking with quilt tops, don’t worry—this hat sewing pattern is a breeze to put together once your quilt is ready. It’s the perfect next step for turning your quilting skills into something wearable. Watch and see how it all comes together!

Use a Quilt Block!

I’ve been loving the process of practicing new quilt blocks, and this free Double Windmill Block quickly became a favorite! The video tutorial included in the post was a game-changer—it made everything so much easier to follow. Once I finished the block, I realized it would be the perfect center piece for the top of a bucket hat. Talk about turning practice into something wearable!

For the fabric, I dove into my stash and used leftovers from this episode of Style Revive, where I worked with the Emerald Color Story collection from Art Gallery Fabrics. I love finding new ways to repurpose materials and keep the creativity flowing!

I did omit the last step of the block though, as the outer corner triangle pieces wouldn’t make it into the pattern piece.

I completed the block, and for the body and brim pieces I wanted to do something different as the block was more suited for a square or round pattern piece.

For the body, I simply cut various widths of my fabric and stitched them together (similarly to this quilted sewing machine cover). I made sure I sewed enough for half the width, and double the length (you will need a piece 12″ x 12″). On the body pattern piece I drew a line 1/4″ away from the center front line and trimmed the pattern piece. If you working with a premade quilt, leave this piece as one.

Align the front edge with one edge of the stitched together striped piece and cut out.

For the other half of the body piece, flip the cut piece right sides together with the other straight edge of the striped pieced and cut. Stitch the center front seam together at 1/4″ and press allowances open.

Position the quilted top pattern piece centered with the block and cut out.

Also cut a backing and batting piece for the top and body pieces.

For the brim, I just wanted it to be solid fabric, so I cut out the top and backing pieces together.

To finish the rim of the hat, cut some binding on the bias 2 1/2″ wide.

Here are all my quilt sandwiches.

For the brim and body pieces, I stitched straight quilting lines across the entire pieces following the curves. Then for the top of the hat, I first stitched in the ditch of all the lines and proceeded to quilt straight lines on the dark green larger triangle pieces.

The first step in stitching this hat together is to finish the edges of the brim piece at the center back – this is is exposed and can be visible on the bottom of the hat.

Just like in the sew-along YouTube tutorial, I stitched the center back seams of the hat body and brim and then attached the top and the brim to the body aligning all the seams and notches. Clips I find are the best to use for these seams!

To finish, I bound the outer edge of the brim. There are several ways you can stitch and finish the binding including hand stitching, stitching in the ditch or topstitching – do your preferred binding method.

The hat sewing pattern can be lined, or you can finish the inner edges with a serger.

To line the hat, just cut the top and body pieces in a lining fabric and handstitch over the brim seam. I found it easier to handstitch both the lining and binding at the same time.

Incorporating quilt blocks into wearable projects opens up a world of creative possibilities, blending the art of quilting with functional design. Whether you’re repurposing fabric scraps, experimenting with new patterns, or simply looking for a fresh way to showcase your quilting skills, these projects bring a unique, handmade touch to your wardrobe. So, dig into your stash, embrace the process, and let your creativity shine—because every quilted piece tells a story worth wearing!