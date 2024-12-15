Twilight Stars: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4507

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Angela Huffman’s Twilight Stars quilt is an instant classic. It’s an ideal design for larger, showy prints, and Angela provides tips for matching up fabric repeats to create seamless designs. She teaches a few more techniques that you’ll want to add to your skillset, including three ways to make flippy corners and how to properly attach borders to keep your quilt square and flat.

Tools Used in This Episode

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Sandalwood collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Twilight Stars is published in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!

