Twilight Stars: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4507
Angela Huffman’s Twilight Stars quilt is an instant classic. It’s an ideal design for larger, showy prints, and Angela provides tips for matching up fabric repeats to create seamless designs. She teaches a few more techniques that you’ll want to add to your skillset, including three ways to make flippy corners and how to properly attach borders to keep your quilt square and flat.
Tools Used in This Episode
✓
Sewline Glue Pen
✓
Fabric folding pen from Clover
Tools Used Throughout the Series
✓
Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF
✓
Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic
✓
Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow
✓
Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut
✓
Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio
Batting & Fabric
Fabrics Used: Sandalwood collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics
Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company
Published In
Twilight Stars is published in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!
