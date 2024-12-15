Shopping Cart

ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Twilight Stars: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4507

Sadie Fox Metter
0 Comments
Angela Huffman’s Twilight Stars quilt is an instant classic. It’s an ideal design for larger, showy prints, and Angela provides tips for matching up fabric repeats to create seamless designs. She teaches a few more techniques that you’ll want to add to your skillset, including three ways to make flippy corners and how to properly attach borders to keep your quilt square and flat. 

Tools Used in This Episode

Cluck Cluck Sew Diagonal Seam Tape 

Tucker Trimmer from Studio 180 Designs  

Sewline Glue Pen   

Clover Hot Hemmer 

Fabric folding pen from Clover 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Batting & Fabric

Fabrics Used: Sandalwood collection by 3 Sisters for Moda Fabrics

Batting Used: 80/20 blend from The Warm Company

Published In

Twilight Stars is published in the Winter 2025 issue of Love of Quilting, or find the pattern in the 4500 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

