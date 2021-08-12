Two-Color Quilts: What is Your Dynamic Duo?

Some things just naturally go together…eggs and bacon, pen and paper, even Starsky and Hutch! And while I never saw Starsky or Hutch make a quilt, I really enjoy seeing some of the dynamic duos that are found in the quilting world! I asked our staff what they’re favorite two-color quilts are and received some fantastic responses!

Mirror Image by Sharon Riley

Our Editorial Director, Denise Starck says, “Bold and graphic quilt designs are my favorite and Mirror Image by Sharon Riley has been on my to-do list for some time.”

“While hers is two-color black and white, I can easily envision a striking orange and gray or even a soft pink and cream combination for a sweet baby quilt. The yin-yang of the blocks and the secondary pattern it creates are so much fun!”

Quilting Arts Magazine Managing Editor, Kristine Lundblad told me, “When I think of ‘two-color’ quilts, I don’t immediately think of traditional quilts. Because my style leans more modern, I think of the work of Malka Dubrawsky. Malka’s work may ‘stretch’ the concept of two-color quilts a bit, but she uses gradations of like or similar colors to create beautiful works that share the essence of the two-color quilts of our foremothers.”

“For Ombré Gingham, Malka uses precut solid strips in tones of yellow and gray, balancing their value to create an ombré effect and a luminous quilt.”

Ombre Gingham by Malka Dubrawsky

“Ombré Radiance uses precut fat quarter bundles and a cut-as-you-sew technique to create a Log Cabin-inspired quilt that radiates from the inside out.”

Ombre Radiance by Malka Dubrawsky

Quilting Daily offers a collection containing 5 of Malka’s patterns, including Kristine’s two favorites, Ombré Gingham and Ombré Radiance.

Electric Blue by Nancy Mahoney

Love of Quilting Editor, Eileen Fowler says, “Nancy Mahoney’s Electric Blue quilt is a favorite of mine.”

“I’m always drawn to quilts with illusions, and I love how the blocks create a secondary circular design. This quilt could be made in a variety of two-color combinations, but the contrast between her medium and dark blues against the white background sparks!”

Sugar Roses by Susan Guzman

As for me, I’m sweet on Susan Guzman’s Sugar Roses, which she made in shades of red and tan, and features a gorgeous appliquéd border. I have a friend who loves to garden, and this quilt with its lovely rose border, looks like something she would cherish. I hope I can get it made in time for her birthday next year! Better yet, Quilting Daily offers Sugar Roses as a FREE web bonus!

So, if you’re thinking that a two-color quilt might become your new dynamic duo, just remember that old proverb, “Two’s company, three’s a crowd” and get stitching!