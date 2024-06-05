UFO Finish! Sunny Pillow/Wall Hanging

✓ Print Magazine Clearance Sale! Get past print issues while you can. Stock up on favorites magazines before they are out of stock forever!

Don’t you love finishing up a project, even if it’s small? I work hard to make time for quilting, but my problem is starting too many new projects and not often finishing them (always assuming I’ll get to it “soon”). But I recently had to finish an actual, real-life project so I had a gift for someone special by a certain date. It came out pretty cute; want to take a look?

Moving towards a finish!

Do you remember the mitered corner tutorial I wrote a while back? I had to have something to demonstrate the miters, so I used a cute fussy cut square and luckily, I had a fun fat quarter that coordinated nicely for the border. Now the top was complete with sharp and sleek mitered corners but that doesn’t do anyone any good as just a flimsy.

Done is better than perfect, as the saying goes!

So, I had to finish it up. I quilted around the sun motif’s features to make them pop. Then I did a double curvy line with hearts and outlined motifs in the wide border. My quilting is far from perfect, but it’s done, and I got some quilting practice in. After quilting, I thought to make it a wall hanging… no wait! A pillow! Or would it be better as a wall hanging? Fortunately, I know how to make it both at the same time.

Let’s try the pillow version!

And you may know how too, since I did a different tutorial about it, also a while back. I call it double-duty décor! I modified my hanging element for this piece to make it even easier. Let’s take a closer look!

So easy! Folded squares at both top corners create a hanging element.

I did a standard envelope backing for the pillow part, with two panels that overlap in the center. Instead of the hanging sleeves I demonstrated in the tutorial, I simply folded 2 squares diagonally and put one in each top corner, then stitched on a binding through all the layers. And that’s really it! Two tiny, folded squares can turn a simple pillowcase into a wall hanging also (not instead; also!). I’d recommend this variation for smaller pieces, since larger pieces might sag when on the wall.

It’s not fancy or complicated but it works.

You can put a little hanger under the triangles to put it on the wall; I get thin balsa wood slats from a craft store and cut them to size. Poke a hole in it to accommodate a nail and you’re all set!

The pillow of your dreams

Enjoy your work hanging on the wall! Stare at it until you’re sleepy, then you can put a soft pillow in it and take a restful nap; it will support your head and bring pleasant dreams.

Bring some color to your walls, too.

When you get up from the nap, put it back on the wall to admire! Repeat as desired.

Happy quilting!