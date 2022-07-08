UFO Sightings: Un-Finished Objects of the Quilting Variety

Did you know there is a World UFO Day? While others were scanning the skies for alien craft on July 2nd, our editors spent time observing Un-Finished Objects of the quilting variety they crafted. We humbly submit our sightings for your enjoyment.

What exactly counts as a UFO? In my ‘quilting closet,’ I have a folded stack of unquilted tops (including Anacapri), totaling 7.

On my design wall, I have 1 work-in-progress, which is inching along since I blogged about it a week or two ago.

In various boxes, I have 4 UFOs/WIPs—my ongoing daughter quilt blocks scrap quilt, a collage-style quilt that I just haven’t felt motivated to re-visit, a carefully curated stack of red and white floral fabrics from 2006 that I still really want to work on…someday, and that pink box is filled with scraps I’ve been collecting for a string quilt.

But really, I should just take a picture of my stash, too, since all of that fabric is part of some kind of “plan”…

Vanessa Lyman, Executive Producer, Quilting Daily

I have difficulty defining a UFO for myself. I’ve taken a number of classes over the years and dabbled in many techniques—but I don’t consider these unfinished blocks or samples ‘official’ UFOs (even though, sometimes, I am gung-ho to keep working and plan to enlarge my classwork to a substantial size only to lose enthusiasm and pack it away in my ‘that was fun’ box of trinkets and samples). Perhaps I am kidding myself, though, and everything I ‘touch’ and don’t finish might be a UFO. If that is the case, I have hundreds!!

My most significant UFO is a belated wedding present for very special loved ones. For half a dozen years, I have thought about and redesigned this quilt. I finalized the design this year and have been working on it intermittently over the last few months. The top is on my design wall right now–but I cannot show you in case my ‘special loved ones’ happen to see this blog. Suffice it to say, it is HUGE (an oversized king; it actually doesn’t all fit on my design wall!) and a modern design inspired by a baby quilt from Season Evans I saw years ago.

Stay tuned—the completed quilt might become its own article some day!

Kristine Lundblad, Managing Editor, Quilting Arts

How many UFOs do I have? Let’s just say that if I spent time counting them, perhaps I could have finished one of them instead! At one point, I had so many UFOs in progress that I finally invested in a few stackable plastic storage cases. They were ideal because I could put the pattern, blocks, fabrics and thread I had selected for quilting into one tidy place, and I could still see what project was in each case at a glance.

It was very satisfying to see them so neatly organized, and honestly helped reduce a little bit of stress about so many UFOs! Whew, now that those are wrangled, I feel free to begin another project!

Valerie Uland, Editor, Fons and Porter’s Love of Quilting

I have a huge pile of UFOs and I add more to it regularly! I do not have many finishes these days unless it’s for a deadline. All unfinished projects and orphan blocks are kept in (or on top of) a big storage tub.

Where my UFOs are stored (just ignore the pile on top; I do)

I’ve got basted quilts that already have some quilting started (but not finished LOL, there are about 3 of those), quilt tops ready to be basted (easily 6 of those), quilt tops that need borders or something else before they’re considered ready to baste (hmm, maybe 6 of these too), and lots and lots (dozens and dozens) of blocks that could be turned into pillows or something similar, maybe even joined into some kind of sampler.

These need borders or a bit more before they’re ready to baste.

So many blocks, so little time.

I love making pillows out of orphan blocks and have many plans to make a lot of them, both for me to keep and use and to give away as gifts. Which is good because I keep adding to the orphan blocks pile by making color option blocks for patterns featured in McCall’s Quilting. It’s a nice way to show the pattern in a different palette, as well as test the pattern to ensure its accuracy.

Here’s one example of a block that could easily be turned into a pillow. Those fussy cut triangle patches are just so satisfying!

I also have lofty plans to finish all of my UFOs very soon, when I get a little extra time (I will get a little extra time soon, won’t I?).

Gigi Levson, Editor, McCall’s Quilting

About once a year, I update the list I use to track my UFOs. The list is long—too long! A majority of these were color options or challenge quilts for various magazines. But to be honest, finishing quilts hasn’t been on my radar much since the pandemic started. Most of my UFOs are on hangars on a rack in my basement. When I started organizing my UFOs this way, I decided it would be worth the time to make the backings and bindings (so I don’t use those intended fabrics for something else). I drape the quilt backing on the same hangar. I put the binding in a baggy that I attach to the hangar–along with a note on the batting size needed.

My intention is to finish smaller UFOs myself. Bed-size quilts will eventually be sent off to a longarmer. I have completed a few small quilts this year, but I’ve also been organizing my fabric stash. As I worked on my scraps, I managed to assemble a few quilt tops. Two steps forward, one step back. (Sigh!)

Eileen Fowler, Associate Editor, Quilting Daily

How about you? Have you sighted UFOs in your studio recently?

Happy Quilting!