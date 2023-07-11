Delving into the world of quilting can be an exhilarating journey. Unfortunately, costs associated with our beloved craft can strain our wallets. For frugal quilters, an unexpected oasis lies within the aisles of the humble dollar store. These budget-friendly havens offer a surprising array of quilting supplies and notions that can elevate our creations without breaking the bank. Last year when we took a dollar store challenge, I especially enjoyed the clever and unconventional quilting hacks. So I went shopping for some more!

My finds aren’t all that impressive, so I asked an Artificial Intelligence (AI) app for inspiration—and the proposed items were quite…interesting. For your enjoyment, here are a few AI-suggested products and their uses:

ChatGPT Recommendation #1: Plastic Zip Ties

Quilt Basting: Instead of using traditional quilting pins or clips to hold the layers of your quilt together, you can use plastic zip ties. Simply insert the zip ties through the quilt layers, spacing them out evenly. Leave them loose enough so you can easily remove them later. This method can be particularly helpful when working on larger quilts or quilts with thick layers.

I’m taking a strong pass on these zip tie hacks.

Quilt Binding: Plastic zip ties can also be used as an alternative to pins when attaching quilt binding. Place the binding along the quilt edge, aligning the raw edges, and then secure the binding with zip ties. This can help keep the binding secure and in position while you stitch it down. The zip ties should be free from sharp edges or rough surfaces that could potentially damage the fabric. Also, remember to keep the ties loose enough to avoid distorting the quilt or causing tension on the fabric.

Prompt: making a quilt using zip ties. | Photo generated by getimg.ai

ChatGPT Recommendation #2: Plastic Fly Swatters

Rolling Fabric: You may need to smooth out fabric or adhere layers together. A brayer is a roller tool typically used for this purpose, but a plastic fly swatter can work similarly. Place the fabric or layers on a flat surface. Then, apply gentle pressure with the fly swatter, rolling it across the fabric or layers. This can help remove wrinkles, smooth any unevenness, and ensure proper adhesion.

I think my hands will work better, thank you.

Securing Layers: Instead of pins or clips, use a plastic fly swatter to temporarily hold fabric layers together before quilting or basting. Lay the fabrics on a flat surface. Place the plastic fly swatter over the layers and press down gently. The flat surface of the swatter helps distribute pressure evenly, keeping the layers in place while you work.

Prompt: quilting using a plastic fly swatter. | Photo generated by getimg.ai

Auditioning Fabrics: If you’re unsure about fabric combinations or color choices, you can attach small swatches to the fly swatter using pins or temporary adhesive. This allows you to step back and assess the overall look and cohesion of the fabrics before committing to sewing.

Guess I need a larger fly swatter.

Design Wall Alternative: If you don’t have a dedicated design wall or want a smaller and more portable option, a clean fly swatter can serve as an alternative.

ChatGPT Recommendation #3: Plastic Mesh Straws

Cut plastic mesh straws into shorter sections and use them as threading tools for ribbon embellishments. They provide a smooth surface for easy threading. (What is a plastic mesh straw, you ask? I thought the same thing. So I asked the AI for clarification: “Plastic mesh straws do not exist. I apologize for any confusion caused by that suggestion. Plastic straws are commonly used for sipping beverages. However, the plastic mesh straws were incorrect and not a valid item for quilting purposes.”)

ChatGPT Recommendation #4: Silicone Potholders

Heat-resistant Pressing: Silicone potholders are excellent for handling hot fabric or pressing seams open during quilting. The silicone material can withstand high temperatures and protect your hands from heat. Potholders should be clean and free from contaminants or food residue. If needed, dedicate specific potholders for your quilting purposes to avoid cross-contamination.

Well, this is awkward.

Non-slip Fabric Grip: Silicone potholders have a textured surface that provides a non-slip grip. This can be beneficial when working with slippery or delicate fabrics. Place the potholder between your fingers and the fabric to get a better grip and control while sewing or quilting.

Pattern or Ruler Grip: Place a silicone potholder under a quilting ruler or template to prevent it from slipping while cutting fabric. The non-slip texture of the potholder helps keep the ruler securely in place, allowing for more accurate cuts.

Prompt: making a quilt wearing silicone potholders. | Photo generated by getimg.ai

Finger Protector: For hand-binding or other intricate handwork, slipping a silicone potholder over your fingers can provide some protection against needle pricks or accidental pokes.

ChatGPT Recommendation #5: Plastic Bubble Wrap

Quilt Sandwich Protection: When creating a quilt sandwich, plastic bubble wrap can act as a protective layer. Place a sheet of bubble wrap over the quilt top before adding the batting and backing. It helps prevent the quilt top from shifting and protects it from getting dirty or damaged during the basting process.

Portable Design Wall: Cut a piece of bubble wrap to your desired size and attach it to a wall or other flat surface using removable adhesive or tape. This creates a portable design wall where you can arrange and visualize fabric or quilt block layouts. The bubbles provide a textured surface that helps fabrics and blocks stick in place without pins.

Sewing Machine Foot Glide: For free-motion quilting, bubble wrap can be used as a surface for the fabric to glide smoothly. Place a sheet of bubble wrap under your quilt layers to reduce friction and allow easy movement of the fabric while quilting.

Prompt: using bubble wrap to make a quilt. | Photo generated by getimg.ai

Quilt Ruler Grip: To prevent a quilt ruler from slipping while cutting fabric, place a piece of bubble wrap under the ruler for added grip. The bubbles create friction and help hold the ruler securely, allowing for more accurate cuts.

AI Doesn’t Seem to Get Quilting

As you can see, it doesn’t seem like ChatGPT really ‘gets’ how to quilt. So we don’t suggest these unconventional quilting hacks and products for actual quilting. In fact, we encourage you not to use these ideas. But if you have a clever dollar store find, we would love to hear about it! Be sure to share with us on Facebook, Instagram, or the comments below.