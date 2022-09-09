Use All Your Bits & Pieces: Creative Scrap Quilting eBook

While no one really know for sure, the idea of scrap quilts is likely as old as the idea of quilts themselves. Probably as long as people have been creating bed covers, they’ve been trying to make them beautiful as well. If a maker is already gathering bits and pieces of fabric to make a warm covering then, assuming she has enough time and materials, she may as well work on making the arrangement of those scraps as pretty and aesthetically pleasing as possible! And that striving for beauty amidst necessity has continued through the years, leaving one-of-a-kind works of art that dazzle and delight us. Which brings me to our new eBook, Creative Scrap Quilting: 18+ Quilt & Project Patterns to Use All Your Bits & Pieces.

It’s a beautifully curated collection of scrap quilt and projects patterns that are perfect for making quilts using the fabric scraps you’ve been saving for that special pattern or two (or more!). Quilts are not strictly necessary just for warmth anymore, but they are necessary for those of us who get creative fulfillment from planning, making, and using them. They’re more than just a bed cover, they’re an extension of the maker’s style, creativity, and heart—and a scrap quilt makes that even more apparent, by showcasing fabrics that have been used in other projects, clothes that have been outgrown, or textiles that recall specific times and events in their lives.

Friendship Rings by Liz Porter.

While pretty much any quilt pattern can be made into a scrap quilt, it’s nice to have a plug-and-play example, where the color or value placement of scraps is already determined for you. We’ve specially selected a lovely group of scrap quilt patterns just waiting for you to infuse them with your unique scrap stash and make a stylish, sparkling quilt for you or someone you love.

String Me Along by Dodi Poulson.

To make a successful scrap quilt, there are a few guidelines that will help make it easy and fun. The first rule of thumb is abundance. The more the merrier, variety is the spice of life, it’s an inclusive party rather than an exclusive one, etc. Meaning you simply cannot have too many different fabrics in your quilt. Dare to choose prints you don’t even like, and trade scraps with other fabric-loving friends to increase print variety. If the pattern calls for assorted blue prints, for example, try to choose everything from aqua and sky blue to royal blue and navy. The differences in value will give your quilt life and vibrancy, even if the quilt pattern does not specifically call for different values.

Sugarplums Dancing by Peggy Gelbrich.

Another tip is to photograph your selected prints together and convert the photo to black-and-white. If there is one print that looks out of place in the monochromatic photo, remove it. If several prints stand out—no problem, add even more!

To the Nines by Amanda Liens.

Many scrap quilt patterns use a single background fabric to corral or tame the wild variety of prints, which is an excellent way of using a disparate group of fabrics but making them look deliberate and controlled. The background fabric provides structure in which the scrappy prints can shine.

Shattered Chevrons by Joanie Holton and Melanie Greseth.

Basically, let loose, have fun, don’t try too hard to control the placement of each scrap as the magic will come through in your finished quilt anyway. Round up your fabric scraps and let’s make something beautiful! Purchase your copy of Creative Scrap Quilting: 18+ Quilt & Project Patterns to Use All Your Bits & Pieces today.