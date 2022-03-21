Use it Up! A New Life for Leftover Dyes

March is National Craft Month and this year to celebrate one of our most favorite months of the year, the entire editorial team at Quilting Daily has combined forces and prowess to curate a quite impressive (if we do say so ourselves) list of 31 Quilting Techniques, Tips, and Tricks to Celebrate National Craft month. We’ll be selecting one tip per week to take a deeper dive into. This week Vivika is diving head first into tip #10 – Using leftover dyes. Check it out below!

We all know that the chemicals used in our surface design practice are toxic – and that includes the dye that creates gorgeous brightly-colored fabric. We’re all trying to be kind to the earth as we explore our craft… and it is possible to do just that. At Quilting Daily, we have loads of resources that can help you learn more about dyeing fabric. Have you tried dyeing Parfait-style? Using ice or snow?

Maybe your latest session has led you to have a bit of extra dye solution. Never fear! We have ideas for you to use that dye and create even more colorful fabric.

Here are 3 tips for for using up those leftover dyes and making our world a little more ‘green’ along the way!

Mix only what you need! Best practices also suggest you label your bottles of dye with the color and date, then store the extras in a designated refrigerator.

First of all, mix only what you need Dye powder is highly concentrated and you only need a small amount to make a big impact. When mixing your dye, measure carefully and mix only what you need.

1. Store for later use: Don’t throw out your drips and dribbles… mixed dye can be stored for several weeks in most cases. Beth Schillig keeps her mixed dye in plastic containers – clearly marked as ‘dye’ – in a basement refrigerator. They’re ready and waiting for the next session!

If you do have extra dye after a session, read on for tips to using it up rather than throwing it out!

2. If you find you have just a bit of dye left at the end of a session, designate a ‘clean-up-rag’ for not only mopping and clearing the last drops of dye from your work surface, but also for absorbing the last drops of dye from your containers. ‘Batch’ the rag along with your other fabrics and you might find you’ll have a unique masterpiece once the color has set.

Beth Schillig has a great tip for using up leftover dye that she shared on Quilting Arts TV: dye quilt labels to match your quilts, or dye socks!

3. Plan ahead! Use those extra dyes to create colorful socks, or dye small scraps of fabric for quilt labels. Every drop counts! At Quilting Arts, we made a day of it, dyeing socks as a ‘staycation’ activity and creating practical masterpieces for gifts.

If you’re ‘dyeing’ to know more, check out these resources as you start your own dye adventure!

The Dye Your Own Fabric eBook is a fantastic resource for novices and experienced dyers alike. We love the colorful articles and in-depth tips for creating unique fabric with the artist’s hand. Next,

Beyond the Basics: Dye Your Own Fabric eBook builds on that knowledge with even more techniques for those who want to learn more. If you’re interested in learning how to dye fabric, these are the resources you need!