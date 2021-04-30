Use Ties to Create a Different Kind of Memory Quilts!

Quilting Instructor, Trish Bowman has been designing memory quilts for over 30 years! Over all those years, she has created quilts from sports jerseys, baby onesies, and of course t-shirts but in the latest online workshop at Quilting Daily she teaches her methods for using those old ties your dads and grandpas wore to work and all those fancy family events.

In Trish Bowman’s Workshop, turn ordinary ties into quilt blocks!

In the Making Memory Quilts: Ties with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop students will learn techniques and tips for making ties into fabric to be used in quilt blocks and other kinds of craft projects. You will learn how to take apart a tie with ease and deal with the stretchiness that comes with the fabric used in ties as well as how to sew blocks together using tie fabric.

Downloadable material for your course included:

Bow Tie Quilt Pattern

Tips & Tricks Sheet

The pattern for this Bow Tie Quilt is include with the workshop!

Video Transcription:

I’m Trish Bowman. Join me to turn ties into memory quilts. In my tie course, I’m going to show you how to make ties into fabric and fabric into blocks. And so then you can go from there and make any kind of quilt. You want the number of ties that you’re going to use in a quilt. Totally depends on the size of the quilt that you’re going to make and the size of the ties. It just depends on what you have and I’ll show you how to evaluate what you can get. It’s fabric. You can make anything you want.

Thanks to Trish’s workshop, you can see how easy it is to take your old ties to create rail fence blocks!

Register here! Making Memory Quilts: Ties with Trish Bowman Online Interactive Workshop runs 5/14/2021 – 6/11/2021. Registration ends on 5/28/2021. Register early and save $5 with code: TIES5 – expires 05/14/21.