Use Your Scraps Up Before You Start Holiday Quilting

The approach of midsummer brings with it some familiar customs like picnics, amusement parks, snow cones, and (gulp) Christmas-in-July sales! While this kind of forward thinking is a boon to retailers, for me it’s also a great reminder that the holidays are closer than they seem. Using lessons from past years, my “mid-year resolution” is to have things a little tidier and more organized once the weather cools and my focus turns to holiday quilting.

To achieve my resolution, I turn to a favorite book of mine called The Life Changing Magic of Tidying Up, by decluttering expert, Marie Kondo. While it’s easy to take her advice about organizing my sock drawer, I admittedly break into a sweat when the focus turns to discarding certain items—like my fabric stash! This thrifty quilter wants to give my fabric scraps one more chance before adding anything to the discard pile.

Here at Quilting Daily we’ve rounded up some great stash busting quilt patterns for anyone who wants to do their own “tidying up” before the rush of the holiday season!

The Scrappy Duo Quilt by Emily Herrick, does double-duty by utilizing the triangle-squares that are trimmed away. Use them to make a bonus quilt or turn them into several doll quilts for gift-giving!

Scrap Box Diamonds, is a great little wall quilt designed by Annemarie S Yohnk that uses improvisational piecing. It’s versatile for any season and is a nice pattern for those with more masculine tastes!

SCRAP BOX DIAMONDS by designed by Annemarie S Yohnk

For those who want to make a baby quilt that will be a beloved favorite, check out Traffic Jam by Karen DuMont! What a clever way to use some leftover ricrac to add playful fun!

Pixie Sticks designed by Sally Weber, meets the guidelines established by the Quilt For Kids Foundation. Grab a variety of bright fabrics for a color explosion (as shown) or use some monochromatic shades in a child’s favorite colorway.

Got some leftover triangle-squares? All Together Now by Designer Susan McDermott, turns those different-sized triangle squares into a scrappy delight!

Sideswiped, another quilt by Susan McDermott, takes Flying Geese blocks to a new height! These slightly modern Flying Geese flock together to become a cheerful bed-sized quilt for anyone who says their favorite color is…all of them!

Sideswiped Quilt by Susan McDermott

For anyone who’s stash includes a delightful package of charm squares, check out The 42 Hashtags pattern by Tanya Finken. No worries on being exact with this improvisational technique!

Now it’s time to bust out those scraps and turn them into some fun summer sewing projects. After all, what are we waiting for…Christmas?