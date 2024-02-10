Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
For the Love of Quilting! Get $5 Patterns Now > >
ARTICLES Articles 2 min read

Make Handmade Valentines for Quilters and Non-Quilters Alike

Brenna Riley Gates
0 Comments
New Workshop! Join Catherine Redford in the brand-new online workshop Free-Motion Quilting: Fillers, Feathers, and Beyond!. Save your seat, the workshop begins January 16, 2024.

It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is already here! I don’t know about you, but it feels like I just finished putting my Christmas decorations back into storage and am finally recovering from the anxiety of finishing my handmade gifts. So, in case the holiday snuck up on you like it did on me, I’ve pulled together a few free patterns you’re sure to love. An added bonus? Each pattern comes with a quick and easy tutorial — learning how to make handmade Valentines has never been easier!

Easy Mixed-Media Hearts with Free-Motion Quilting

Practice your free-motion quilting as you create quiltlets for your loved ones. These small quilts designed by Joanne Sharpe are an easy and fun way to try out painting on fabric and free-motion stitching. These adorable designs make a fabulous handmade Valentine and are sure to make any recipient feel oh-sew loved!

make easy mixed-media hearts
Make a Mixed Media Heart

Sweet Heart Tags

Ready for another great scrap-busting project perfect for Valentine’s Day? Check out this charming idea from Beryl Taylor. She takes tags (new or reused from garments) paints them and then attaches silk scraps embellished with beads to create these heartfelt tags. Don’t have silk in your stash? No problem! Try using the scraps you’ve got to make your own version of Beryl’s tags.

how to make easy silk heart tags
Make a Sweet Heart Tag

Vintage Valentine Card

Combine hand stitching, machine stitching, and paper crafting techniques to create one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired cards. Vivika Hansen DeNegre uses antique quilt scraps and soft colors to create her romantic Valentines. If you want to make a bold statement of love, try using bright scraps from your stash.

make a hand sewn vintage Valentine
Make a Vintage Valentine Card

Four Heart Motifs You’ll Love

1

Hearts and Swag: The Hearts and Swag quilting motif pairs hearts with a traditional swag element for a heartfelt motif.

Hearts and Swag

2

Feather Heart: The Feather Heart quilting motif is a traditional feathered heart motif.

Feather Heart

3

Kissing Hearts: The Kissing Hearts quilting motif is a sweet and delicate design that works with any size quilt block.

Kissing Hearts

4

Holiday Hearts: The Holiday Hearts quilting motif is a simple design that works with any size quilt block.

Holiday Hearts

Give the Gift of Handmade Love

As you can see, learning how to make handmade Valentines is oh-sew fun and simple! And whether it’s through traditional paper crafts or innovative fabric projects, the process of making a Valentine by hand enhances the meaning of the gift. So, this Valentine’s Day, consider embracing the simplicity and sincerity of handmade gestures to spread love in its most authentic form. And if you decide to stitch up one of these projects, we’d love to see the results! Share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.

Join the Conversation!

Editor's Picks


Why Get a Quilt Appraised? Answers from an Expert
by Vivika DeNegre
how to make a string quilt
Keep your Fabric Stash in Check with String Quilting
by Quilting Daily

Color Play! with Gigi Levsen
by Quilting Daily
how to make a starry night quilt
Quilting with the Masters: How to Make a Starry Night Quilt
by Katie Chicarello
sewing machine tips
8 Sewing Machine Tips the Experts Want You to Know
by Quilting Daily

Crafting as Stress Relief
by Gigi Levsen

A Definitive List of the 8 Best Quilting Tools for Beginners
by Quilting Daily

Pressing & Popping: How to Spin Your Seams
by Vanessa Lyman

The (Slightly) Shady History of Red and White Quilts
by Jodi Butler
Bill Volckening behind the camera.
Quilt Photography with Bill Volckening
by Brenna Riley Gates

Free-Motion Weekly: 52 Quilting Fillers and Motifs with Susan Brubaker Knapp
by Quilting Daily

Maximize Quilting Time with Chain Piecing, Trimming, and Pressing
by Gigi Levsen

Register