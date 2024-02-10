It’s hard to believe that Valentine’s Day is already here! I don’t know about you, but it feels like I just finished putting my Christmas decorations back into storage and am finally recovering from the anxiety of finishing my handmade gifts. So, in case the holiday snuck up on you like it did on me, I’ve pulled together a few free patterns you’re sure to love. An added bonus? Each pattern comes with a quick and easy tutorial — learning how to make handmade Valentines has never been easier!

Easy Mixed-Media Hearts with Free-Motion Quilting

Practice your free-motion quilting as you create quiltlets for your loved ones. These small quilts designed by Joanne Sharpe are an easy and fun way to try out painting on fabric and free-motion stitching. These adorable designs make a fabulous handmade Valentine and are sure to make any recipient feel oh-sew loved!

Ready for another great scrap-busting project perfect for Valentine’s Day? Check out this charming idea from Beryl Taylor. She takes tags (new or reused from garments) paints them and then attaches silk scraps embellished with beads to create these heartfelt tags. Don’t have silk in your stash? No problem! Try using the scraps you’ve got to make your own version of Beryl’s tags.

Vintage Valentine Card

Combine hand stitching, machine stitching, and paper crafting techniques to create one-of-a-kind vintage-inspired cards. Vivika Hansen DeNegre uses antique quilt scraps and soft colors to create her romantic Valentines. If you want to make a bold statement of love, try using bright scraps from your stash.

Four Heart Motifs You’ll Love

Give the Gift of Handmade Love

As you can see, learning how to make handmade Valentines is oh-sew fun and simple! And whether it’s through traditional paper crafts or innovative fabric projects, the process of making a Valentine by hand enhances the meaning of the gift. So, this Valentine’s Day, consider embracing the simplicity and sincerity of handmade gestures to spread love in its most authentic form. And if you decide to stitch up one of these projects, we’d love to see the results! Share your creations with us on Instagram, Facebook, or in the comments section below.