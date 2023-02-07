Don’t you love love? Feeling it, showing it, experiencing it, sharing it, talking about it, and sewing it! Well the season is upon us, and these stunning Valentine quilt patterns featuring heart-shaped motifs will help you share the love with those close to you.

Sewing, and quilting in particular, is one of the gentlest, kindest, way of sharing love with those around you, mostly by sharing what you’ve made with others so they can enjoy it and snuggle up in it (sewing itself is mostly solitary, but you can infuse the love into your project as you work at it). I think a lot of quilters might feel the same, though maybe not express it in so many words.

Photo courtesy of stargatechris from Getty Images.

So with that in mind, and also in celebration of Valentine’s Day, let’s take a look at some of my favorite quilt patterns that feature the most recognizable symbol of love—the heart. There are lots of ways to include hearts in your quilts—piecing, foundation piecing, applique, quilting motifs, etc. You’ll love them all!

For the Love of Laura by Joyce Finley

For the Love of Laura by Joyce Finley is one of our most special Valentine quilt patterns. It’s got patchwork hearts, each one containing a little classic quilt block motif, combined with elegant floral applique columns. It’s so unique!

One thing I like about quilts that combine piecing and applique is that while of course you can make the applique as shown and it will be gorgeous, you can also plan alternate applique designs in place of the original, or use that space to show off quilting on fabric instead. This one could be customized in so many interesting ways and I bet Laura would love each one.

Heartfelt by Lisa Beeson

Next up on our list of Valentine quilt patterns is Heartfelt by Lisa Beeson and it is such a dynamo! Look at that big heart filled up with zigzags — it vibrates with color, style, and lots of love.

Any color combination would look beautiful in this design, thanks to the simple piecing and graphic look, meaning you can easily tailor it to suit a loved one by including their favorite colors or themed prints. Despite its large size, you can get this one sewn up pretty quick!

Sewing Saturdays by Cassie Harms

Sewing Saturdays by Cassie Harms is such an unexpected design! A selection of traditional patchwork blocks, arranged just so, create a bold heart in the center of the composition that also conforms to the Quilt of Valor requirements.

It’s so striking in the red, white, and blue, but this is another design that could be customized in so many ways, color-wise. I love the blue squares floating in the background, along with the variety of traditional quilt blocks. This would be such a fun project to work on with fellow quilting friends.

Duets by Eileen Fowler

Speaking of unexpected yet very successful designs, check out Duets by Eileen Fowler. The hearts in this pattern tumble and turn, twist and tesselate into a strikingly modern-looking quilt.

This patchwork block-based design would be so cute adapted into a baby quilt, welcoming a little one into the world with hearts, hearts, and more hearts! It’s fun, it’s cool, and it’s bursting with quilty love.

Cozy Sweater by Bonnie Osness

I’m partial to Cozy Sweater by Bonnie Osness because of those adorable reindeer and the love that they share, plus it’s a recent cover quilt on the January/February issue of McCall’s Quilting. I just love the coziness inherent in quilt designs inspired by Fair Isle knitting motifs.

And the subtle scrappiness simple makes this quilt glow! There are so many great, easy quilt blocks to make in this pattern. If you’re looking for a pattern to scratch a patchwork itch, look no further! You’ll fall in love with the quilt you make.

The Heart Quilt Collection

If you’re looking for more heart quilts, check out our curated Heart Quilt Collection, comprised of 5 patterns (none of them are on my list above).

And remember: this list is just a small sampling of the heart quilt we have available! We’ve got tons of projects from mini hearts to table runners that will put hearts in your eyes.

Get Your Valentine Quilt Patterns from QuiltingDaily

There are also a bunch of lovely digital quilting motifs, including lots of heart designs, available here on QuiltingDaily! We hope these Valentine quilt patterns will help further enhance and express the love you put into your quilts. Happy quilting!