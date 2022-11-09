Veterans Day 2022: How Quilters Can Say Thank You

On Veterans Day, we honor the brave individuals who’ve served our country and sacrificed so much for our freedom. There are many ways to show your support on Veterans Day, including attending a local event, flying a flag, or simply taking the time to say thank you.

1. Attend a Veterans Day Event

If you’re looking for a way to show your support and appreciation for veterans, one great thing you can do is participate in a Veterans Day event.

There are usually plenty of events that honor veterans and their service held across the country, so you should be able to find one that’s convenient for you.

2. Send a Care Package

Many veterans are away from their families and friends, so sending them a care package can really brighten their day.

You don’t have to send anything big or expensive — items like snacks, toiletries, or books are perfect.

3. Make a Donation

You can also express your gratitude on Veterans Day by making a financial contribution to a veterans organization. This will help veterans get the resources they need and show them that you appreciate their service.

There are many organizations out there, so you can choose one that aligns with your values. The Quilts of Valor® Foundation is one such organization working to provide comfort and compassion to veterans touched by war.

4. Write a Letter

This Veterans Day, consider writing a letter to a veteran letting them know how much you appreciate their service and sacrifice.

A handwritten note can mean a great deal to a veteran, plus it gives you an opportunity to add a personal touch to your thank you.

5. Say “Thank You”

Because we owe veterans a debt of gratitude that can never be fully repaid, finding the right way to say thanks on Veterans Day can be overwhelming.

The good news is, a sincere, verbal “thank you” can go a long way in showing your appreciation for a veterans service.

6. Make a Quilt of Valor®

Quilts of Valor® are not only treasured by the receiver, but also a physical reminder to the maker that our freedom is not free, but hard-won by those on the front lines.

Download our Patriotic Quilts and Quilts of Valor eBook for more patriotic patterns and compelling stories about the difference Quilts of Valor® can make in a veteran’s life.

Heartwarming Quilt of Valor® Stories

Many of Quilting Daily’s frequent designers have come up with some amazing patriotic quilt patterns to show their support for veterans. Here are just a few of their stories.

Indivisible by Diane Harris

Indivisible by designer Diane Harris

“Many of my immediate and extended family members served in the military. I’m so thankful they were willing. I’m grateful to every U.S. veteran, because as we all know, freedom isn’t free.” —Diane Harris

Friends & Heroes by Gina Gempesaw

“Late last year, our church asked for lap quilts that wheelchair-bound veterans could use. They needed to be a maximum of 39” square just so it would not get caught in the wheels. It seems fitting to make a quilt that can then be awarded as a gift to a loved one or any deserving veteran. Laying out the blocks for 4 x 4 version works as a lap quilt, wheelchair or not, and it would look good hanging on a wall also! The star block is the “Crown of Thorns” block which I find appropriate for the recipients who have suffered in the defense of our country.” —Gina Gempesaw

Lieutenant by Abigail Dolinger

Lieutenant designed and made by Abigail Dolinger

“Both my husband and my son have been deployed in U.S. Army service. With this quilt, I honor them and all our service members who selflessly put themselves in harm’s way to promote world peace and ensure the safety of our citizens.” —Abigail Dolinger

Rising High by Mary Kay Davis

“As the daughter of a veteran, granddaughter of an American Red Cross award recipient for the Spanish Flu pandemic, and member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, saluting those who have served our country is at the top of my list. This quilt would be great for the Quilts of Valor® program. It salutes those who have risen up and done their duty.” —Mary Kay Davis

Sail On by Eileen Fowler & Ruthie Wasmuth

Sail On designed and made by Eileen Fowler and quilted by Ruthie Wasmuth

“My Quilts of Valor® design is a salute to my father, who served in the Korean war and rose to the rank of captain in the naval reserves. Dad split his career. Weekdays he was a supervisor at the telephone company. On weekends, he reported for navy duty.” —Eileen Fowler

Crystal Stripes by Rachelle Craig & Crystal Treu

“I am the mother of three Navy sailors, and my late sister, Patricia Rhudy Cook was also in the Navy…. The flag bears Blue Stars unless a Service member dies on active duty. At that point a Gold Star is placed over the Blue Star and is universally understood to mean this family has lost a family member in uniform. I am making my version of this quilt with Blue Stars since all of my children are still serving. The Gold Star version would be a wonderful comfort quilt for a Gold Star Family…. Go to the Blue Star Mothers website, and there is a wealth of information there. You probably have readers who are eligible to join.” — Mary Rhudy