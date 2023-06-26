How to Update a Vintage Quilt Top with Mary Beth Krapil

For Love of Quilting’s May/June 2021 issue, Handi Quilter National Educator Mary Beth Krapil put her quilting skills to the test on a vintage tulip quilt top. Learning how to update a vintage quilt top can be difficult, so we had a suspicion this particular top might pose a few challenges. But we’ll let Mary Beth tell you about her Timeless Tulips journey!

Mary Beth Krapil’s Vintage Quilt Top Journey

I loved the colors in this quilt top the minute I saw it. One of my favorite flowers is the tulip. And I noticed some fullness in the blocks, but since I have experience with quilting vintage tops, I had confidence I could tame it. But I was very wrong! There is usually a reason these tops never get quilted.

In modern times, there may not be enough hours in the day to complete our projects. Vintage tops that end up in estate sales or on auction sites often have issues that make quilting them difficult. But I’m so glad I chose this one. I loved working with it.

This quilt was hand pieced. Hand piecing compels me to preserve as much of the original quilt as I can.

This top presented challenges that were insurmountable without some major alterations. I try to preserve vintage tops as best I can. They are a piece of history. A few tucks or a stain here or there is OK — just part of the uniqueness of the piece. This quilt top was uber unique!

After spending some time trimming frayed threads from the back, I took it to my ironing board to see how I could possibly get the top to lie a little flatter. Several hours later, I came to the realization that it just was not go­ing to happen. So I had to make the difficult decision to take the quilt apart and separate the blocks.

Someone (I wonder who?) painstakingly sewed these blocks together by hand.

Subscribe to Love of Quilting Magazine so you don’t miss any great quilt patterns, inspiration, and articles like this one! Subscribe

Discovering New Details

Not only that, but most of the blocks had a name written on the back in pencil. These were not signatures since they were all in the same handwriting. But I imagine they are a record of the maker of the block.

This quilt was a collaborative group effort, making it even more special and deserving of preservation! So when it comes to learning how to update a vintage quilt top, I highly recommend trying to preserve these details.

The blocks were an unusual shape with sort of pointy wings in each corner.

The whole time I worked on this quilt, I thought about what sort of group this might have been. Was it a quilt­ing bee? A group who gathered around a quilting frame whenever a quilt needed quilting? Were they neigh­bors, friends, a church group, members of a guild?

It led me to think about the groups I have had the privilege of being a part of — and the wonderful friendships I have made through quilting. I hoped these women enjoyed the same blessing I have had.

Here’s a picture with a ruler over a block that shows the shape even better.

The Fruits of Collaborative Efforts

I also thought about why they might have decided to make a quilt together. Was it to comfort a sick friend? Celebrate a milestone? To donate and raise money for a worthy cause? I wondered if they did block exchanges back then. Were there more of these quilts — like one for each of the contributors? Did any of them get quilted?

I wish I knew more about these ladies. Perhaps they were a group with varying ages — since some were just first names (younger), some were full names, and some were surnames like Mrs. So-and-So (an older and more respected participant?). So it was actually quite fun thinking about the possibilities.

I trimmed the blocks as square as possible without losing any of the tulips.

But back to the job of quilting. First I had to un-sew the blocks to see if I could somehow stitch them together in a way that would let them lie flat. My original idea was to add sashing to compensate for blocks that were not all the same size.

That’s quite often a common problem with group quilts. Once I got them apart, it became apparent what the problem was. The blocks were not square or rectangular. You can see the middles of each side are straight but then bow out to the corners. I thought about adding melon shapes between blocks.

Once the blocks were all brought to a uniform size, I sewed them back together into a quilt top.

Accepting That They Can’t All Be Saved

After measuring and discovering no two blocks mea­sured the same, I gave up on that idea. Instead I decided to add sashing to each block to make them all the same size. So I hunted for a muslin that matched the vintage muslin background. But sadly, I did have to eliminate four of the blocks.

The piecing on those would not allow me to press them anywhere close to flat. Let me publicly apolo­gize to those ladies whose blocks didn’t make it back into the quilt top. I’m so sorry… I know you did your best. (I did add them to the back of the quilt—just so the group can stay together.)

I start the design process by tracing major ele­ments of the top on Golden Threads Quilting Paper.

With a nice flat quilt top, I could start thinking about how to update a vintage quilt top with the quilting itself. I wanted to ignore the seam lines and hide the added sashing, so I created some designs that would go over the seams and hopefully distract.

After I settle on the designs, I go to my Pro-Stitcher Designer software to create the digital designs for my Pro-Stitcher robotic system on my HQ Infinity. Next comes the fun of quilting and watching the quilt top come to life.

I wonder what Mrs. Gibson and Ora Tyler would think of their quilt today?

Bringing it All Together

Of course, a quilt is not finished until there’s a label. I chose to use one of the spare blocks as the label. I turned the corner of the block back so that the penciled name and hand stitching is visible. You can also see how the block does not lay flat. I added all the contributors’ names, along with the quilter’s name, and the date it was finished.

A leftover block is used on the back for the label.

I proudly consider myself part of this group of ladies now. I have 13 new friends! I won­der if I’m young enough to go by just Mary Beth? I know I’m not old enough to be known as Mrs. Krapil! I guess Mary Beth Krapil will do.

Editor’s Note: To avoid some of the problems Mary Beth encountered while figuring out how to update a vintage quilt top, our pattern for Timeless Tulips uses English paper piecing to create the lovely tulip petals and appliqué to add them to background squares. Happy Quilting!