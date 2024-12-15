Vinyl & Zipper Project Bag: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4512

✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos on today’s episode to teach methods to construct a zippered project bag with a see-through vinyl window. You’ll learn to install a zipper and to work with vinyl. Elaine even throws in some tips for embellishing your new project bag. Have you ever embellished with yarn? After this episode, you’ll want to give that a shot!

Tools Used in This Episode

✓ 3-hole yarn foot from PFAFF ✓ Zipper foot from PFAFF ✓ Fusible stabilizer – medium weight nonwoven fusible ✓ Extra-long zipper ✓ Vinyl ✓ Chalk marker ✓ Yarn needle (optional)

Published In

You’ll find tips for creating the project bag in the 4500 series eBooklet!

