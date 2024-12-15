Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

SUBSCRIBE
Toggle Side Menu
Navigation
Shopping Cart

Shopping Cart

No products in the cart.

Advanced Search
Save 40% on Videos & Workshops. Craft, create, and celebrate! > >
ARTICLES Articles 1 min read

Vinyl & Zipper Project Bag: Love of Quilting TV Episode 4512

Vanessa Lyman
0 Comments
Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Guest Elaine Theriault joins Sara Gallegos on today’s episode to teach methods to construct a zippered project bag with a see-through vinyl window. You’ll learn to install a zipper and to work with vinyl. Elaine even throws in some tips for embellishing your new project bag. Have you ever embellished with yarn? After this episode, you’ll want to give that a shot! 

Tools Used in This Episode

3-hole yarn foot from PFAFF 

Zipper foot from PFAFF 

Fusible stabilizer – medium weight nonwoven fusible 

Extra-long zipper 

Vinyl 

Chalk marker 

Yarn needle (optional) 

Tools Used Throughout the Series

Sewing machine is the Creative Icon 2 from PFAFF

Iron is the 360-degree cordless from Panasonic

Custom inserts, sewing table, and chairs provided by Arrow

Cutting mats and rotary cutters are from TrueCut

Wool pressing pad is from Maywood Studio

Published In

You’ll find tips for creating the project bag in the 4500 series eBooklet!

From our Shop

Subscribe to Love of Quilting for more great patterns, inspiration, projects, and articles like this one!

Subscribe

*This article contains affiliate links that help us earn a small commission at no additional cost to you. As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases. We’re grateful for your support!

Join the Conversation!

Register