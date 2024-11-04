✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

Did you know that November 9th is National Go to an Art Museum Day? And of course, you know that quilts are art! So, join in the fun and visit a quilt museum if you’re near one! Check out the various options for viewing spectacular quilts all around the country; look closely at the exhibited quilts and take photos (if allowed) to get inspired for your next project.

California

San Jose Museum of Quilts and Textiles, San Jose, CA. Plan a trip to one of the oldest fiber arts museums and get inspired by their permanent collection and special exhibits. They also offer weekly virtual presentations of panel talks about all things textiles.

Visions Museum of Textile Art, San Diego, CA. Visions features 20 exhibitions per year, including member exhibitions, and biannually presents the prestigious international juried event, Quilt Visions biennial and Interpretations biennial. Admission is free; donations welcome.

Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum in Golden, CO.

Colorado

Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum, Golden, CO. Since 1990, the Rocky Mountain Quilt Museum exhibits quilts ranging from the 1800s to contemporary pieces, with quarterly rotating exhibits as well. This fall, check out the English Paper Piecing exhibition and a SAQA exhibit by regional members.

Levy County Quilt Museum in Chiefland, FL.

Florida

Levy County Quilt Museum, Chiefland, FL. This quilt museum has been stocked by donations and is run by volunteers, with many quilted items on display and for sale. Stop in for a free visit and try some hand quilting on their frame.

Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum in Carrollton, GA.

Georgia

Southeastern Quilt & Textile Museum, Carrollton, GA. Located in a former cotton warehouse, the museum consists of three galleries. They offer a children’s quilt camp in summer and the gift shop boasts unique gifts.

Iowa Quilt Museum in Winterset, IA.

Iowa

Iowa Quilt Museum, Winterset, IA. Come for the world-class quilt display in the permanent collection, then view the English Paper Piecing and Foundation Paper Piecing exhibit curated by Linzee Kull McCray.

Kentucky

National Quilt Museum, Paducah, KY. Immerse yourself in quilty creativity with a visit to one of the premier destinations for quilting tourists. See hundreds of gorgeous, one-of-a-kind quilts from 1980 to present-day, along with an impressive variety of temporary exhibits.

New England Quilt Museum in Lowell, MA.

Massachusetts

New England Quilt Museum, Lowell, MA. This museum is a must-see destination if you’re traveling to New England. Special exhibitions in 2024 include Portrait quilts, a Joe Cunningham exhibit, and political quilts and textiles. https://www.neqm.org/

Missouri

Missouri Star Quilt Company and Missouri Quilt Museum, Hamilton, MO. Experience the phenomenon that is Missouri Star Quilt Company, a giant quilt store located in the heart of Quilt City, USA! While you’re there, visit the Missouri Quilt Museum to get inspiration for your next project.

Nebraska

International Quilt Museum and Study Center, Lincoln, NE. This museum has the world’s largest publicly held quilt collection dating from the 1700s through the present, from over 60 countries. It boasts a wide variety of temporary themed exhibitions at any given time.

New York

American Folk Art Museum, New York City, NY. Quilts are just one exciting part of this museum’s collection celebrating folk art. You can see the quilts and textile items in the permanent collection, along with myriad other one-of-a-kind wonders.

Texas Quilt Museum Garden in LaGrange, TX.

Texas

Texas Quilt Museum, La Grange, TX. Located in the Heart of Texas, this museum showcases antique and contemporary quilts from all over the world, exhibited in historic buildings from the 1890s. This fall, enjoy Princess Feathers and Feathered Stars and the work of contemporary crazy quilter Allison Aller.

Virginia

Virginia Quilt Museum, Dayton, VA. Enjoy a beautiful collection of quilts, sewing machines, learning exhibits, and ephemera. Also available are classes, workshops, and lectures on historical quilts.

Washington

Pacific Northwest Quilt & Fiber Arts Museum, La Conner, WA. Quilts and fiber art traditions from the Pacific Rim are exhibited and celebrated in this world-class museum. Check their schedule for special exhibits and inspiring fiber arts educational workshops.

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, Cedarburg, WI.

Wisconsin

Wisconsin Museum of Quilts & Fiber Arts, Cedarburg, WI. Located in an historic barn, the museum serves to preserve history and creativity expressed in quilts, and to educate and inspire the public with its exhibitions and education programs.

Whether you’re a quilt enthusiast or just discovering the art form, visiting a quilt museum offers a memorable dive into textile history and creativity. Plan a visit to one near you and let the inspiring patterns, colors, and craftsmanship fuel your own creative projects!

Happy Quilting!