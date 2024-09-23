✓ Sign Up for our FREE Newsletters! Get an insider look at all things quilting, plus a bonus gift of jelly roll quilt patterns FREE!

It’s election season, and the excitement is palpable! To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, we’re bringing the fun of the polls to the quilting world with a twist. We’ve gathered an array of stunning patriotic quilt patterns, and now it’s your chance to cast your vote for the ones that truly capture your heart. Whether you’re drawn to the bold and classic or the fresh and modern, we’ve got a category for every quilter’s taste.

Our categories include timeless stars, vibrant stripes, and iconic flags. We also have a selection of traditional patterns that honor quilting’s rich history, modern designs that push the envelope, and even some playful, fun patterns that add a touch of whimsy to your sewing space. Each quilt has its unique charm, and we’re eager to see which will emerge as your favorite.

But remember, this isn’t just about quilting—your voice matters in more ways than one. Make sure you’re registered to vote in all the ways that count, both in the quilting world and at the ballot box. Your participation in both realms helps shape the community and the country you love.

Instructions: Once you vote for your favorite star quilt, the next category and set of quilts will appear. There are six categories total. Links to all quilt patterns featured will be available at the end of the poll. Ready, set, vote!

Be sure to cast your vote for your favorite patriotic quilts.

So, get ready, set, and cast your vote for the patriotic quilts that resonate with you the most. We hope you enjoyed the process of selecting your favorites and that these quilts inspire and delight you as much as they do us. Your vote helps highlight the beauty and diversity of patriotic quilting, so let’s celebrate with creativity and enthusiasm.

